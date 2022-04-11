Which Gaggia espresso machine is best?

If you’re an espresso aficionado who wants to brew their own barista-quality drinks at home, a Gaggia espresso machine is worth the investment.

These Italian-made automatic machines can brew a variety of drinks at the push of a button. They are known for their strong technology, commercial quality and top-tier customer service.

The Gaggia Anima Prestige is the best of Gaggia’s offerings for the most popular drink settings, ease of use and competitive pricing.

What to know before you buy a Gaggia espresso machine

The key factors to look for when shopping for a Gaggia espresso machine are the type of machine, the various drink settings, ease of use and maintenance requirements.

Semi-automatic vs. automatic espresso machines

Espresso machines from Gaggia are either semi-automatic or fully automatic. Automatic machines will grind your coffee beans for you and handle the brewing process internally. If you use a semi-automatic machine, you’ll want to use a high-quality burr grinder and tamper to get the best espresso possible.

Drink settings

Each machine offers a variety of drink settings and options. Most importantly, they all let you pull a high-quality single or double shot of espresso. Beyond espresso, some models offer up to six other drink varieties. Many Gaggia machines also have programmable buttons so you can schedule and save your favorite drink settings to brew at a predetermined time.

Ease of use

Gaggia prides itself on delivering commercial quality espresso to the consumer with easy-to-use technology. The buttons and interfaces on all their machines are straightforward and always clearly labeled. Whether you’re using an LED screen or simple switch buttons, it won’t take long to learn how to brew a delicious espresso with these home espresso machines. Additional features are typically easily accessible, such as the water reservoir, bean hopper and milk frother.

Maintenance

To keep your machine running smoothly, Gaggia recommends you descale and clean it about every two months if you use it regularly. The automatic models will include a light to alert you when it’s time to clean, and may even have an automatic cleaning mode. If not, you need to purchase a specific descaling solution from Gaggia.

Replacing the water filters regularly will also help prevent mineral buildup over time, extending the time you can brew between cleaning cycles.

What to look for in a quality Gaggia espresso machine

All Gaggia espresso machines offer a commercial quality experience, though some make it both accessible and high quality. These are the main features that set the best Gaggia machines apart from the rest of their models.

Milk frother

If you’re someone who enjoys a latte over a shot of espresso, having a milk frother will come in handy. Some semi-automatic models come with a steam wand, while other fully automatic models have a milk vessel and frother attached. The automatic versions will come with a higher price tag, but it may be worth it if you plan to brew espresso drinks with milk regularly.

Grind type

Coffee connoisseurs know that the grounds have a big influence on how the coffee turns out. Semi-automatic machines generally won’t have a built-in grinder, so you’ll need to grind your own beans before you’re ready to brew.

Coffee enthusiasts likely know that a high-quality burr grinder offers the fastest, quietest and most consistent grind.

Automatic models will include a grinder, and also allow you to add grounds manually. If the grinder is built-in, check if you can adjust the grind settings based on the type of coffee you’re brewing.

Accessories

Additional features help to make the entire experience easier from start to finish. Machines with an adjustable drip tray allow you to pour into different cup sizes while protecting your countertop from drips. An attached milk carafe makes it easier to prep and steam your milk. Easy-to-remove water reservoirs and water filters help speed up the refill and cleaning process.

How much you can expect to spend on a Gaggia espresso machine

A Gaggia espresso machine costs between $450-$2,000 depending on how many additional features and functions it has.

Gaggia espresso machine FAQ

Can I make a regular cup of coffee with a Gaggia espresso machine?

A. Gaggia espresso machines specialize in brewing espresso and crafting espresso-based drinks. That said, they do offer some completely automatic models that include the option to brew regular coffee. If you want your espresso machine to pull double duty, you’ll want to look for one that allows you to customize your grinder settings and select a larger cup size.

What’s the best Gaggia espresso machine to buy?

Top Gaggia espresso machine

Gaggia Anima Prestige

What you need to know: This high-end espresso machine from Gaggia brews exquisite espresso for those who care more about quality espresso drinks than extra features.

What you’ll love: Programmable drink options make your espresso routine even easier to enjoy. This model offers temperature control so you can set your ideal coffee temperature before you sip. Its one-touch button options are easy to use for any level of espresso lover. The water reservoir is easy to access and remove, which makes refills and maintenance simple.

What you should consider: There are fewer brewing options than Gaggia’s more expensive models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gaggia espresso machine for the money

Gaggia Brera Super Automatic

What you need to know: This model is an all-in-one machine that brews classic Italian espresso shots and cappuccinos for a competitive price.

What you’ll love: Gaggia’s rapid steam technology heats the water in 10 seconds, speeding up the brew time. The automatic machine is easy to use with a front-loading water reservoir, a hopper and a bypass dozer to make brewing easy with either whole beans or grounds. The buttons on the front panel are user-friendly and programmable.

What you should consider: It has fewer brewing options and a bulkier body than other slimmer, more expensive models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaggia Classic Pro

What you need to know: This is Gaggia’s original espresso machine, built for caffeine enthusiasts who want commercial quality espresso without the need for extra bells and whistles.

What you’ll love: The simple switch control panel is easy to understand and operate without needing to read a pile of instructions first. With a three-way solenoid valve, a portafilter and a steam wand, you can brew like a barista at home. The body is slim and comes in six color options.

What you should consider: There aren’t as many brewing options, and there is no touch-screen display like Gaggia’s other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

