Which bamboo cutting boards are best?

When it comes to an essential kitchen tool, the cutting board is about as necessary as it can get. A durable and reliable cutting board makes prepping meals easy, regardless of whether you are cooking for one or one hundred.

In terms of different kinds of cutting boards, perhaps the most reliable of them all are those made from hardwood like bamboo. Bamboo cutting boards are some of the most versatile and long-lasting cutting boards on the market, thanks to their sturdy design and ease of use. If you are looking for a great bamboo cutting board, the Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Boards (Set of 3) is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a bamboo cutting board

Size

The standard size of a large cutting board is roughly 11 inches by 14 inches, making it essential for prepping multiple food items at a time. However, cutting boards come in various sizes, making them perfect for organizing kitchen tasks and delegating food preparation.

Additionally, the hefty weight of a larger bamboo cutting board provides a solid and durable surface to reduce the odds of it slipping while you are cutting.

Upkeep

A bamboo cutting board that is well maintained can last a lifetime. Most wooden cutting boards are built to last, but their lifespan can be expanded dramatically with the proper upkeep.

The best way to care for bamboo cutting boards is to season the board with mineral or olive oil after every use. This helps ensure that bacteria transferred from foods do not grow on the board. It is also important to remember that most wooden cutting boards should not be thrown in the dishwasher to avoid damaging them, so hand wash your boards and allow them to air-dry fully before seasoning.

Sets

It is relatively easy to find a set of bamboo cutting boards for a reasonable price. Cutting boards in a set will look lovely in your kitchen and provide uniformity to your cookware. A set also provides size options for different jobs. Using cutting boards of various sizes allows you to be versatile, while also helping ensure you do not overuse the same cutting board over and over, thus wearing it out.

What to look for in a quality bamboo cutting board

End-grain vs. edge-grain cutting boards

The difference between end-grain and edge-grain goes beyond a matter of looks. End-grain cutting boards will have a cross-section design on them with a rustic look that leaves the wood ring still visible on its surface. Edge-grain cutting boards are more uniform due to being cut along the wood grain, resulting in a smooth and polished look. The main difference between the two is that edge-grain boards may wear out a knife more quickly.

Durability

A good quality cutting board can last for years. Thanks to their construction, bamboo cutting boards are some of the most durable boards on the market. Bamboo produces boards that are both hefty and strong, making cutting tasks easy and efficient.

Bacteria resistance

The best way to avoid cross-contamination while using cutting boards is to avoid using the same one for all prepping tasks, such as cutting meat and vegetables simultaneously. This cross-contamination can result in the spread of salmonella or other pathogens from one food to another.

Some cutting boards are made to be bacteria-resistant, making it more difficult for bacteria to live on the board’s surface. However, it is still crucial that you wash and oil your cutting board after using it to help guarantee food safety.

How much you can expect to spend on a bamboo cutting board

Bamboo cutting boards generally cost between $20-$100. In this price range, you can find a cutting board or a set made from quality bamboo that is both versatile and durable. Cutting boards that are more expensive than $100 are either larger than less expensive options or carved with intricate designs and intended more for show than actual use.

Bamboo cutting board FAQ

How many cutting boards should I have?

A. For many cooks, having a set of cutting boards of different sizes is ideal. This ensures that food does not become cross-contaminated and helps organize other foods for meal prep.

What is the best way to care for a bamboo cutting board?

A. Like all wooden cutting boards, bamboo ones should be oiled before first use with any food-safe mineral oil. This prevents the cutting board from becoming brittle or dry over time, extending its lifespan.

What are the best bamboo cutting boards to buy?

Top bamboo cutting board

Kikcoin Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Boards (Set of 3)

What you need to know: This set of cutting boards by Kikcoin offer three chopping boards of varying sizes, making them perfect to use for several food prep tasks at once.

What you’ll love: Its cross-hatched bamboo design makes these cutting boards both durable and attractive. They can double as serving plates as well as cutting boards.

What you should consider: Some users have reported an odor upon first use that can be removed with a good washing and oiling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bamboo cutting board for the money

Greener Chef Bamboo Cutting Board

What you need to know: This extra-large bamboo cutting board by Greener Chef is the perfect board for a lifetime of all kinds of cutting, dicing and slicing.

What you’ll love: Greener chef cutting boards are knife-friendly, chemical-free and come with deep grooves to prevent spills and mess.

What you should consider: The board comes with walnut oil for oiling and cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HHXRISE Organic Bamboo Cutting Board For Kitchen

What you need to know: This organic bamboo cutting board by HHXRISE comes in four distinct sizes, making it perfect for any kind of kitchen task.

What you’ll love: It features three built-in compartments to store foods while working, like minced garlic and diced vegetables. It also features a handle designed for easy transportation from counter to stove.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that the board may crack over time with repeated use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

