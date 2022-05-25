Which Hamilton Beach stand mixer is best?

A stand mixer is essential for any aspiring baker. Instead of whisking, mixing and kneading by hand, which takes tremendous effort and time, you just plug in your machine and let it work for you.

Hamilton Beach stand mixers are among the best, with several options and pricing tiers to suit anyone’s needs and budget. The best of these is the Hamilton Beach All-Metal 12-Speed Stand Mixer, which has the capacity and power to easily make any recipe your heart and stomach desire.

What to know before you buy a Hamilton Beach stand mixer

Capacity

Capacity refers to the size of the mixing bowl included with your Hamilton Beach stand mixer. Most have capacities of 3.5-4.5 quarts, which is big enough to feed two or three people. If you need to feed larger groups, you’d be better off with a 6- or 7-quart model, but you need to look outside Hamilton Beach — they don’t offer such a size.

Wattage

Hamilton Beach stand mixer motors typically have 300- or 400-watt motors, with more watts equaling more power. These wattages should be more than enough to make most recipes, but if you intend to mix ultra-thick batters, you may want a stronger motor in an alternate brand.

That said, the mixer’s overall quality is also important when determining mixing ability. For example, a 400-watt Hamilton Beach stand mixer is better than a cheap 600-watt stand mixer from a brand no one has heard of.

Compatible attachments

Most Hamilton Beach stand mixers include a starter set of attachments: a whisk, dough hook and flat beater. These aren’t all a stand mixer is capable of using, though. In fact, there’s a shockingly long list of possible attachments, from meat mincer to pasta maker to juicer. However, most are built to match a specific brand or model — always double-check that your prospective attachment matches your mixer.

What to look for in a quality Hamilton Beach stand mixer

Speed settings

Better Hamilton Beach stand mixers have more speed settings, as more speed settings mean a higher degree of control over your recipe. The most basic of these mixers have only six settings, while the best have 12. Some also include a visual guide, printed above the speed settings, that helps you understand which recipes require which speeds.

Splash guard

Hamilton Beach stand mixers can get aggressive at their highest speeds, and that can cause thinner doughs to go everywhere. So the best models include a splash guard that attaches to the mixing bowl.

Some splash guards effectively seal the bowl off, which makes it challenging to add ingredients without turning the mixer off and removing the guard. The best guards have special slots for adding ingredients that still keep the dough from escaping.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hamilton Beach stand mixer

Hamilton Beach stand mixers typically cost $50-$250. Basic glorified hand mixers cost around $50, while average mixers cost $100-$150. The biggest and most powerful ones cost $200-$250.

Hamilton Beach stand mixer FAQ

Are Hamilton Beach attachments and bowls dishwasher-safe?

A. Most are, yes. In fact, most bowls and attachments of any brand are dishwasher-safe. That said, always double-check your user manual before tossing them in, as you could wind up ruining your brand-new gear.

Are the included attachments and the mixing bowl replaceable?

A. Yes. Hamilton Beach offers extra bowls and mixing attachments designed to fit your model. There are also plenty of third-party options — just make sure your prospective third-party mixing bowl is designed to work with Hamilton Beach stand mixers.

Is the height of the mixing head fixed?

A. That depends on your mixer. Some let you adjust the height, while others don’t. If your plan is to make nothing but small batches, consider purchasing a small-sized stand mixer and you may not need to worry about this.

What’s the best Hamilton Beach stand mixer to buy?

Top Hamilton Beach stand mixer

Hamilton Beach All-Metal 12-Speed Stand Mixer

What you need to know: This is the perfect choice for serious bakers.

What you’ll love: It comes with three mixing attachments and a 4.5-quart mixing bowl that locks into the base, plus a splatter shield for intense mixing. It has a 400-watt motor designed to last for years. Color options are black, red and white.

What you should consider: A few consumers found it difficult to work around the splatter shield. At its higher speeds, it can move and rattle a bit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Hamilton Beach stand mixer for the money

Hamilton Beach Six-Speed Stand Mixer

What you need to know: This budget mixer is great for small households or the occasional baker.

What you’ll love: It comes with a 3.5-quart mixing bowl and three mixing attachments — a whisk, beater and dough hook. It has a 300-watt motor and a mixing head that spins and rotates for a more even mix. It has an easy-to-use dial control and an illustrated speed guide printed above the dial.

What you should consider: The position of the head can make it difficult to add ingredients mid-mix.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach Seven-Speed Stand Mixer

What you need to know: It’s an excellent midrange model for those who don’t need the power of larger mixers.

What you’ll love: It comes with a 4-quart mixing bowl with a splash guard that has an opening for adding ingredients mid-mix. It also includes three mixing attachments, uses a 300-watt motor and has a handle to easily move it from counter to storage. It comes in four colors.

What you should consider: This mixer requires a good amount of counter space, so those in small apartments may want to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

