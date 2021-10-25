Trash Cans & Recycling Bins

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
86°
Triadelphia
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
Wellsburg Bridge still on track to open in November
Top Stories
Camp out with the stars for YSS this Friday
Victim in Jefferson County murder was 30 weeks pregnant
West Virginia Bishop says we’ll have our own massacre
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ohio and West Virginia …
Watch
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Daytona 500
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
End game: Browns sign TE Njoku to 4-year contract …
Top Stories
Tucupita Marcano, Pirates go for sweep of Dodgers
Top Stories
Pirates edge NL West-leading Dodgers 5-3 for 2nd …
Tingle Looks Forward to Coaching for Toppers
Video
Browns QB Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd massage …
Steelers WR Johnson joins OTAs amid murky contract …
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Local Events
Senior Salute 2022
Advertise With Us
Hometown Heroes
Active Aging
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Pizza Card Deal
Veterans Voices
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Father’s Day SweepSTEAKS 2022
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trash Cans & Recycling Bins
This home composter will make scraps worth saving
Top Trash Cans & Recycling Bins Headlines
Best trash can with a lid
Best kitchen trash can
Most Read on localDVM.COM
West Virginia teenager dead, another injured in ATV …
Ohio Gov. candidate to propose giving money to Ohioans
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ohio and West Virginia …
Toddler dies after choking on baby wipes
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Trending Stories
West Virginia teenager dead, another injured in ATV …
Ohio Gov. candidate to propose giving money to Ohioans
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ohio and West Virginia …
Toddler dies after choking on baby wipes
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
West Virginia Bishop says we’ll have our own massacre
DPD: Inmate shoots, kills security guard at MVH
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
West Virginia Bishop says we’ll have our own massacre
West Virginia deputy finds owl in his cruiser
DPD: Inmate shoots, kills security guard at MVH
Watch: bystanders, cops lift car off motorcyclist