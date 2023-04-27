Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
48°
Sign Up
Triadelphia
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Emergencies
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Local resident wins $20,000
Video
Top Stories
Local hairstylist accused of prostitution
Video
Gov. Justice expected to make Senate announcement
Video
School staff told student to eat his vomit: police
Video
WWE, Vince McMahon sued over ‘racist’ scripts claims
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Wood County
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Top Stories
JM And Big Red Advance To OVAC 5A Championship
Video
Top Stories
Dates announced for TBT in Wheeling
Video
Top Stories
OVAC Softball 4A Final Set
Video
Caldwell shuts out Shenandoah in OVAC 3A semifinals
Video
Ferry fight their way to the top of 3A
Video
Shadyside Tigers advance to OVAC 2A finals
Video
StormTracker 7 Forecast
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Wheeling Weather
Steubenville Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Golden Apple Award Winners
Local Events
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Vehicle Of The Week
Veterans Voices
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate A Teacher For The Golden Apple Award
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Decor
The 10 best suncatchers
Top Decor Headlines
The best metal wind spinners
Countdown To The Draft
April 27 2023 08:00 pm
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WTRF Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Read more on WTRF.com
The most popular baby names in West Virginia
Belmont Co Law Enforcement Explorer Program for youth
Local hairstylist accused of prostitution
Electricity price could increase in WV because of …
More minors come forward in WVSP investigation
Trending Stories
The most popular baby names in West Virginia
Belmont Co Law Enforcement Explorer Program for youth
Local hairstylist accused of prostitution
Electricity price could increase in WV because of …
More minors come forward in WVSP investigation
Moundsville musician on “Country Roads” tribute album
Arguments that polarize West Virginians the most
Don't Miss
Adam’s Wednesday Morning Weather
Gov. Justice expected to make Senate announcement
School staff told student to eat his vomit: police
Wheeling Public Market home to temporary exhibit
Form Energy holding community open houses in Weirton