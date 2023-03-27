Which vinyl records on Amazon are best?

Once relegated to the vaults in favor of cassettes, CDs or MP3s, vinyl records are making a huge comeback. Some collectors talk about the warm, rich sound, while others simply enjoy the large format artwork.

Whatever your reason for switching to vinyl, you might be looking for some of the best vinyl records on Amazon. Although it isn’t a specialist vinyl retailer, you can still find some gems there.

What to think about when buying records on Amazon

You’ve got your record player, and now it’s time to expand your collection. Here are some factors to consider when buying records from Amazon.

Genre

You probably already know what kinds of genres you’re into, so this is a great place to start. Whether your jam is pop, hip hop, country, classical, punk, metal or any other of the hundreds of genres or subgenres out there, you have plenty of choices.

You might want to choose records from a band you’re already a fan of or maybe you’re looking for new music within a particular genre. Either way, this can help you narrow down your search.

Selection

Amazon doesn’t have the best selection of vinyl around. If you’re looking for a chart-topping album or an old classic, you’ll probably find it on Amazon. However, if you’re looking to buy something more obscure, you may be better off visiting your local independent record store.

Price point

You can usually find vinyl at a good price on Amazon. There are plenty of records you can buy for less than $25, which is great for those building collections from scratch. However, you can pay well over $50 for some records.

Limited editions

You’ll often find limited editions in the world of vinyl. Many artists release small numbers of records on a certain color vinyl, making them rarer and more collectible than those released on plain black vinyl. You can also find some limited edition box sets and other limited releases.

Best vinyl records under $25

Amy Winehouse “Back to Black”

With her rich, velvety voice and influences from jazz and soul, Amy Winehouse’s sophomore album was a hit when it was released in 2006, and it still holds up today. Her frank lyrics are equally funny and heartbreaking, hitting all the right notes.

Sold by Amazon

Wu-Tang Clan “Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)”

Wu-Tang Clan’s iconic debut album brought New York City hip-hop into the national spotlight and can’t be underestimated, even more than 25 years after its initial release. Fans of modern hip-hop will recognize this album’s influence on contemporary sounds and recording techniques.

Sold by Amazon

Bon Iver “For Emma, Forever Ago”

This indie rock classic is full of haunting melodies and songs about love and loss, giving it timeless appeal. Justin Vernon wrote it as he spent the winter living off the land in his father’s hunting cabin in Northern Wisconsin.

Sold by Amazon

Leonard Cohen “Greatest Hits”

Casual fans of Leonard Cohen should find some of their favorites here, including “Suzanne” and “Famous Blue Raincoat,” and it’s also a great introduction for new listeners. It was originally released in 1975, so it’s filled with Cohen’s earlier hits.

Sold by Amazon

System of a Down “Toxicity”

Anyone who’s into heavy music should listen to “Toxicity” for its complex melodies paired with crunchy guitars and varied musical influences. On this album, System of a Down has found inspiration from a wide range of genres, including nu-metal, Armenian folk, jazz and progressive rock.

Sold by Amazon

David Bowie “David Bowie”

This self-titled release has also been released using the title “Space Odyssey” over the years after its most famous track. It was originally released in 1969 and was Bowie’s second studio album, although this record contains the 2015 remastered tracks.

Sold by Amazon

Nirvana “Nevermind”

The album that catapulted Nirvana to fame and brought Seattle’s grunge scene to the masses, “Nevermind,” is a classic that sounds as fresh today as it did in 1991. It features some of Nirvana’s biggest hits, including “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come as You Are.”

Sold by Amazon

Prince “Dirty Mind”

Released in 1986, this album was arguably the first to successfully capture Prince’s true artistic vision, combining influences from synth-pop, rock, funk and new wave. It was a revelation when it was released and stands up to scrutiny decades later.

Sold by Amazon

Led Zeppelin “IV”

The fourth studio album from the iconic English rock band Led Zeppelin is re-released on vinyl in all its remastered glory. The third best-selling album in all of U.S. history, it’s enduringly popular and includes heavy hitters, such as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Rock and Roll.”

Sold by Amazon

Best vinyl records $25 and over

Lizzo “Cuz I Love You”

Blending pop, hip-hop and R&B, “Cuz I Love You” was Lizzo’s first major label release and proved a commercial and critical success. Tracks such as “Juice” and “Tempo” are on modern music fans’ radars, even if they haven’t checked out the record.

Sold by Amazon

Big Thief “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You”

This 2022 release is the fifth studio album from indie darlings Big Thief, containing ambitious and beautiful tracks from the mind of Adriene Lenker. Fans of the band’s earlier work will notice the evolution of its musical style, but it also makes a great entry point for newcomers.

Sold by Amazon

Miles Davis “Kind of Blue”

Jazz fans shouldn’t be without “Kind of Blue” in their collection from iconic American jazz trumpeter, bandleader and composer Miles Davis. It’s a classic of modern jazz and was revolutionary when it was released.

Sold by Amazon

The Stooges “The Stooges”

Garage rock meets protopunk in this 1969 album long before its time. You’d be forgiven for assuming that it was recorded by some trendy New York hipsters in the early 2020s, it sounds so fresh.

Sold by Amazon

Taylor Swift “Midnights”

This 2022 studio album from Taylor Swift furthers her more mature indie-inspired sound. With a gorgeous mahogany edition vinyl record, this one is perfect for collectors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.