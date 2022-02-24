Which bathroom towel storage is best?

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of a fresh and fluffy towel after a shower or bath. However, since towels are large and bulky, they take up quite a bit of storage space, and the larger your household, the greater your storage needs. You can store your towels in a linen closet, but that’s not as convenient as storing them in a bathroom where many people expect them to be.

People with limited space can choose from cabinets, racks and shelves. If you want to take advantage of the unused space above your toilet with a cabinet design, the Spirich Home Over-the-Toilet Bathroom Cabinet is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bathroom towel storage

How much storage do you need?

The bigger your family, the more towels you have. If your household consists of only one or two people, you will likely have fewer towels and require less storage. As with most storage, too much is better than not enough. You can always do something decorative or functional with leftover space.

How much space do you have?

Bathrooms have sinks, toilets, tubs and showers already fixed in place. Vanities take up floor space too, so any towel storage solution you choose must work around these constraints. One clever storage solution is shelves and cabinets that utilize the dead space over the toilet.

Floor-mounted storage

Measure the amount of floor space you have along the wall, and use that as your maximum width. Measure out from the wall to see how far your cabinet or free-standing shelf can protrude without getting in anyone’s way. Use that as your maximum depth. Shelf and cabinet heights can be as high as your ceiling.

Wall-mounted storage

Most wall-mounted towel storage solutions are vertical, and the towels are stacked on top of each other and displayed out in the open. Wall-mounted cabinets are rarely large enough to hold an abundance of towels.

What to look for in a quality bathroom towel storage

Stability

Stability can be an issue with free-standing shelving towers. The taller the tower, the greater the risk of it tipping over. If you choose a tower rack, look for one that has a wider footprint in depth and width. Additionally, check to see if the manufacturer has included any antitipping hardware.

Open-air design

If you store your bathroom towels on a floor- or wall-mounted rack, the towels become a part of your bathroom decor. If you store your towels in something enclosed, some of the bathroom moisture is kept out. However, you will miss out on that wonderful smell that comes from freshly laundered towels.

Moisture resistant

Many bathroom towel storage solutions involve metals. Some wall- and floor-mounted racks are made of metal, so make sure it is constructed out of anticorrosive materials. Powder-coated steel is a great option. Chrome towel shelves look great new, but they are subject to pitting and rusting. If you buy a wooden cabinet, look for metals that resist corrosion in the door knobs and hinges.

How much you can expect to spend on a bathroom towel storage

Wall-mounted racks and shelves for your bathroom towels are the least expensive. Depending on how many shelves you want, they tend to cost anywhere from $20-$50. Free-standing towel racks cost between $30-$60, and free-standing towel storage cabinets run between $100-$150.

Bathroom towel storage FAQ

How do I narrow down my bathroom towel storage options?

A. Consider the size of your bathroom before you start looking at storage solutions. Those with a large bathroom will have more choices than those with smaller bathrooms. A small bathroom with little open floor space will require a well-designed storage solution. A good tip for people with small bathrooms is to think vertically when it comes to towel storage. Utilize vertical wall space to avoid overcrowding the little floor space you have.

Will towels stored in the bathroom be exposed to mold and mildew?

A. Mold and mildew thrive in warm, damp spaces. Pick a storage solution that keeps your towels exposed to the air to avoid these problems.

What is the best bathroom towel storage to buy?

Top bathroom towel storage

Spirich Home Over-the-Toilet Bathroom Cabinet

What you need to know: This space-saving storage cabinet takes advantage of the area around the toilet without taking up too much valuable floor space.

What you’ll love: Additional storage is provided by an open shelf under the cabinet doors, and there is space on top for decorative items or even more towels. The measurements for this model are 24 inches wide, 9 inches deep and 66 inches tall. It is made of manufactured wood with brushed nickel door knobs. As an added bonus, this towel rack comes with antitipping hardware.

What you should consider: The step-by-step instructions, which include numbered parts, make the assembly process simple. However, you should probably have someone help with the installation because of the size of this storage cabinet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bathroom towel storage for money

Sorbus Wall-Mounted Towel Rack Holder

What you need to know: If you are limited on floor space in your bathroom, this wall-mounted towel holder is the perfect solution.

What you’ll love: The towel rack is 28 inches tall, 7 inches wide and 5 inches deep, and the individual holders are spaced 5 inches apart for easy access. The six tiers have curved modular slots that hold rolled or folded bath towels, hand towels and washcloths. The powder coating keeps the iron from rusting, and all mounting and assembly hardware is included. The three color options for this model are black, silver and white.

What you should consider: If your bathroom wall is drywall, you will need to use wallboard anchors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Songmics Five-Tier Bathroom Storage Rack

What you need to know: Larger households will appreciate this vertical bathroom towel storage rack that can hold up to 22 pounds per shelf.

What you’ll love: This vertical storage rack is 50 inches tall, 15 inches wide and 12 inches deep. The shelves are individually adjustable and have enough room to hold dozens of towels. This rack is made of alloy steel, and the antitipping kit keeps it steady. The illustrated instructions, assembly kit and numbered parts make it easy for anyone to assemble this model quickly and confidently.

What you should consider: Some customers noted that this rack isn’t as stable as it appears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

