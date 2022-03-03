What are the best standing desk stools for your home office?

Standing desks are becoming more prevalent as remote work gains popularity. While these desks help create a healthy work environment, a stool to go with this desk often can maximize effectiveness and provide a hint of leisure to a home office. The perfect standing desk stool will increase good posture while providing necessary support for the joints. When purchasing a desk stool for your home office, consider what the seat is made from, how much support it provides and how adjustable it is to your height and to that of the desk.

There is a wide variety of standing desk stools on the market, but for most buyers, the Seville Classics Airlift 360 Desk Stool will be worth the investment.

What to know before you buy a standing desk stool for your home office

Material

Standing desk stools for your home office will be made from mesh, fabric, leather or faux leather. When purchasing one of these stools, consider how often you will be using it and how long each sitting might last. The material it is made from will tell you much about its durability and comfort. If you will be using your stool often or for longer periods of time, consider a faux leather stool with extra padding.

Adjustability

For those who plan to sit at a standing desk stool for multiple hours, consider purchasing an item that is adjustable. Check the product description to see if the chair has a handle or level that allows it to go up or down. A good stool will feature a lock that holds the stool at the necessary height.

Support

Because standing desk stools are backless, they don’t provide much support for that crucial area of the body. One of the main benefits of a standing desk (and standing desk stool) is the improvement in posture due to being upright.

What to look for in a quality standing desk stool for your home office

Design

A good standing desk stool for the home office will come in various designs and colors to match anyone’s interior style needs. For example, if the table that you are working from is black, and so is the decor in the rest of the room, you’ll want to pick a stool that comes in black. Consider the style and color of your room before choosing a standing desk stool for your home office.

Cushion

The more cushioned a standing desk stool, the more comfortable it will be. Some cushions deflate quickly, while others shape to form specifically to each individual’s needs. Standing desks are designed to improve posture and productivity by keeping the worker from sitting for a long period of time. Check the product description to learn the specifics about the padding on a particular stool.

Grip

Since a standing desk does not feature wheels, it is important that the bottom of the stand has a good grip to the floor while allowing the chair to be swivelled.

How much you can expect to spend on a standing desk stool

A standing desk stool for your home office can range from $70 to $400, depending on the size, material and features of the product. A less durable stool that is small and features less cushioning will likely be priced from $70 to $90, while a sturdy stool with all of the best features will be $130-$400.

Standing desk stool for your home office FAQ

Why is an adjustable height important with a standing desk stool?

A. Adjustable height is one of the most important features to consider when purchasing a standing desk stool for your home office. If the stool does not adjust, it’s likely to be comfortable only for people of a certain height.

Is there a weight limit for a standing desk stool?

A. There are weight limits for standing desk stools, but they differ depending on the model. When purchasing a standing desk stool for your home office, make sure to check the product description and instructions to learn about the weight limit for a particular stool.

What’s the best standing desk stool for your home office to buy?

Top standing desk stool for your home office

Seville Classics Airlift 360 Desk Stool

What you need to know: This standing desk chair features an airlift lever for quiet adjustment. This seat is able to lean off-center, letting users spin and tilt as they desire.

What you’ll love: This product is easy to assemble, and there are no tools required. It features a plush foam seat cushion and supports up to 250 pounds. It is designed to correct poor posture and engage core muscles. This item features a nonslip base to keep the stool stable.

What you should consider: The steel handle under the seat causes discomfort for some users.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top standing desk stool for your home office for the money

Songmics Office Stool Chair

What you need to know: This stool features a swivel and tilt. The seat is padded and contains thick high-density foam.

What you’ll love: This stool adjusts to each user’s height. It is easy to assemble, and many buyers report customer service is quick and responsive.

What you should consider: This stool can cause discomfort if used for long periods of time.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Varier Move Tilting Saddle Stool

What you need to know: This stool is height-adjustable and is designed to move and tilt with the user’s body.

What you’ll love: The product is easily assembled and includes a free rubber pad for nonslip use. The cushion is comfortable and great for users who lean or oscillate in the course of work.

What you should consider: Users have experienced the cushion flattening quickly after use.

Where to buy: Amazon

