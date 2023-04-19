Which dog kennel is best?

A dog kennel is an enclosed space for your favorite four-legged friend. It can be as basic or as decorative as you want and provides your pet with a refuge at home or on the go. Take a look at the Pawhut Large Outdoor Kennel for an outdoor kennel that is durable and practical.

What to know before you buy a dog kennel

Construction

Most dog kennels are made from a combination of wood, manufactured wood, canvas, plastic or metal.

Wood : Stylish and durable, a wood kennel is often made for indoor use but is sometimes weather-treated for outdoor use. It’s designed to blend in with your furniture.

: Stylish and durable, a wood kennel is often made for indoor use but is sometimes weather-treated for outdoor use. It’s designed to blend in with your furniture. Manufactured wood : This are similar to wood but uses a lightweight, less expensive material. It’s mostly for indoors but sometimes is placed outside.

: This are similar to wood but uses a lightweight, less expensive material. It’s mostly for indoors but sometimes is placed outside. Plastic : Lightweight and less expensive than wood or manufactured wood, a plastic kennel can take a variety of shapes. It’s made for travel or outdoor use but is not as durable as other outdoor options.

: Lightweight and less expensive than wood or manufactured wood, a plastic kennel can take a variety of shapes. It’s made for travel or outdoor use but is not as durable as other outdoor options. Canvas : This is a soft fabric kennel that is extremely lightweight and works best for a pup that won’t try to chew through the walls. Canvas is most commonly associated with pop-up travel kennels as it can be folded with ease.

: This is a soft fabric kennel that is extremely lightweight and works best for a pup that won’t try to chew through the walls. Canvas is most commonly associated with pop-up travel kennels as it can be folded with ease. Metal: Durable and weather-resistant, a chain-link or welded-wire kennel is designed exclusively for outdoor use. It’s spacious and has a tarp overhead to protect your pup from rain. A metal kennel is the only type that does not have its own flooring.

Travel vs. stationary

A travel kennel is usually constructed from plastic or canvas. Plastic has a handle or wheels for mobility and is the type of kennel you might use to take your dog to the vet. Canvas works well for a pop-up kennel you’d take on vacation or to a friend’s home.

is usually constructed from plastic or canvas. Plastic has a handle or wheels for mobility and is the type of kennel you might use to take your dog to the vet. Canvas works well for a pop-up kennel you’d take on vacation or to a friend’s home. A stationary kennel is a more substantial structure that stands in the home or yard and doesn’t move around. It’s hard to lift and isn’t collapsible.

Dimensions

The size of the kennel varies widely, depending on its primary purpose and how it is constructed. Some metal kennels can be up to 100 inches in width or height and are great for larger breeds. A plastic travel kennel might only be 35 inches in width or height, best accommodating dogs under 50 pounds.

What to look for in a quality dog kennel

Wheels

Some wooden or metal kennels have wheels for practical mobility. They are still too big and heavy for travel, but make moving the kennel around the home or yard much easier. The wheels lock when they are not in use to hold the kennel in place.

Furniture component

As kennels have gotten more elaborate over the years, the end-table kennel has become a great two-in-one option. This kennel has space for your dog below and a tabletop above for storage, mail drop or displaying pictures. Keep in mind that the end-table design works best with calmer dogs, as more excitable dogs might shake the table.

Open vs. closed

A kennel can be designed to always have an opening for the dog to enter and exit through, or with a door so you can decide whether the pup can leave. The best kennels have entirely removable walls or doors to give the dog a chance to be comfortable with a door that rolls, zips or locks back into place when you want your dog to stay put.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog kennel

A stationary kennel can cost anywhere from $20 to $600, while a travel kennel costs about $40 to 100.

Dog kennel FAQ

What’s the difference between a dog kennel and a dog crate?

A. A kennel is usually larger than a crate and designed as a more comfortable place for your dog to lie down. A crate is sized to fit the dog with less room to move around and is predominantly for indoor use, while a kennel can made for indoor or outdoor use.

Is assembly required?

A. Large metal kennels require assembly. Wood or manufactured wood kennels sometimes require assembly. Plastic or canvas kennels usually don’t need any assembly.

What’s the best dog kennel to buy?

Top dog kennel

Pawhut Large Outdoor Kennel

What you need to know: This galvanized steel outdoor kennel for medium to large dogs measures 72 inches tall, 72 inches long and 48 inches wide.

What you’ll love: Its oxford cloth roof resists both water and the sun’s ultraviolet rays. The door has a safety latch for easy opening and closing. It accommodates dogs up to 55 pounds.

What you should consider: It’s easy to assemble, but assembly is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog kennel for the money

Petmate Two-Door Small Dog Kennel

What you need to know: This portable plastic kennel comes in two sizes and four colors.

What you’ll love: It is well ventilated and lets your dog see out every side. There’s a front door and a top door. It’s sturdy with an easy-to-use latch. No assembly is required and it is easy to clean.

What you should consider: The largest size only holds dogs under 15 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Feandrea Side End Table Modern Kennel

What you need to know: This indoor particleboard and steel kennel comes in two colors, three sizes and doubles as an end table.

What you’ll love: It functions as both a kennel and a modern piece of furniture that’s easy to use. It’s durable and you can choose which side the dog door goes on. It comes with a tray that can go beneath the kennel to catch crumbs and accidents or inside the kennel for a flat, comfortable surface. The largest size accommodates dogs up to 70 pounds.

What you should consider: It requires assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

