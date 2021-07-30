Pets can sense a coming storm: Here’s how to keep them safe

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – You’ve probably heard that pets have an uncanny sense of when a storm is coming in.

And unfortunately, that was shown yesterday when the stress of the severe weather led many dogs to flee from their homes.

While you can’t stop them from feeling that sixth sense, Belmont County’s dog warden says there are ways to lower their anxiety levels.

Lisa Williams says owners of nervous animals can create noise in the house to prevent them from hearing the thunder.

If you know we’re going to have bad weather, if you can put your dog in the house, turn the radio or TV up, just to kind of deaden the sound of the thunder and stuff, that’s a great thing, they don’t know, they don’t get stressed. Lisa Williams, Belmont County Dog Warden

She also recommends being proactive—for instance, by watching the weather report.

That way you can make sure your outdoor pet is inside before he senses what’s coming.