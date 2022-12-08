NATIONAL (WTRF) — Madeline, a girl with a mission, vivid imagination, and a sense of civic duty, got her wish when she requested a license to own a unicorn — if she’s able to find one, reports the Associated Press.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Los Angeles animal control authorities awarded Madeline with the first-ever permit to own a unicorn.

The official paper license from Marcia Mayeda, Director of the County Department of Animal Care and Control, came with a heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves, and a silver horn.

Victory Championship Wrestling partners with Salvation Army for a toy drive during their heavy-weight event

On the license, it stipulated a few conditions upon ownership:

The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with the following care regulations set forth by the Los Angeles County Code Title 10.

The mythical creature must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows.

Must have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

Any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable.

Fed watermelon, its favorite treat, at least once a week.

Animal Care Control was sent a short handwritten letter by Madeline in November seeking approval if she could have a unicorn in her backyard.

Commended for her sense of responsibility in pet ownership to ask for permission in advance, Mayeda was encouraged by Madeline’s want to provide a loving home for animals.

The office took the opportunity to share images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion, and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, carefully blacking out the girl’s last name.