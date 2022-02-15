Which foam finger for sporting events is best?

Picking out the best foam finger for sporting events will likely depend a lot on your favorite team since getting a matching color will signify your allegiance. While you can buy team-specific foam fingers, several models only include a team’s color, allowing them to be used for multiple teams.

For something simple, this FUNSTITUTION 18-Inch Foam Finger For Sporting Events is a great pick that works for most buyers, and it comes in enough colors that at least one should work for your needs.

What to know before you buy a foam finger for sporting events

Use

Paired with the best noisemakers, foam fingers for sporting events can make a major difference when rooting on your team. As such, thinking about how you plan to use your foam finger may influence which model you go with. For example, those buying foam fingers for a group may prefer a bulk purchase, while others may only need a single unit for themselves.

Size

Depending on how you plan to use your foam finger for sporting events, size may or may not matter for your purchase. While most foam fingers for sporting events are around 18 inches, you can also find some units in smaller or larger sizes. Some also may prefer miniature foam fingers, which are often sized to fit on a person’s finger rather than on their whole hand.

Shape

Most foam fingers include the same basic shape, with the hand’s index finger holding up a “one” symbol. However, if you’re looking for something different from normal, you can also find foam fingers in a variety of hand shapes like a thumbs-up, a hang loose sign, a middle finger and a high five, among others still.

What to look for in a quality foam finger for sporting events

Your team’s color

If you’re going to a sporting event, it’s probably most important that your foam finger is the correct color to represent your team. Common sports colors like red, blue, green, purple and yellow are often easy to find, while other colors sported by some teams like turquoise, orange and crimson may be more difficult to find.

Well-designed screen print

Most foam fingers include a screen-printed hand with text of some kind, often displaying a variation of “we’re number one,” and making up the overall design for the foam finger. Different models may include different text, print styles and overall designs, sometimes even including specific sports teams and other stylistic choices.

Durable

Finding a durable foam finger that can be worn for sporting events will help you support your favorite teams for years to come. While foam isn’t particularly known for its durability, some foam finger models will simply be less likely to end up in the garbage after the season than others.

How much you can expect to spend on foam fingers for sporting events

Since they’re made from an affordable material, foam fingers for sporting events tend to be priced reasonably. In many cases, you can find cheap foam fingers for sporting events at prices as low as $7, with most models costing between $9-$15.

Foam finger for sporting events FAQ

What are foam fingers for sporting events made of?

A. Foam fingers for sporting events are usually made from a soft open-celled foam, featuring an extremely porous makeup. This makes them both soft and spongy, in addition to offering a breathable, malleable fit for just about any person’s hand.

Can you buy foam fingers for sporting events in bulk?

A. Several retailers will offer foam fingers for sporting events in bulk, especially for those looking for a single color version. You can also find mini foam fingers even more affordably, most of which will come in bulk due to their smaller-than-average size.

What’s the best foam finger for sporting events to buy?

Top foam finger for sporting events

FUNSTITUTION 18-Inch Number One Foam Finger For Sporting Events

What you need to know: This affordable and straightforward foam finger is great for sporting events of all kinds, including a simple “#1” graphic at the top of the unit’s index finger.

What you’ll love: Along with its large, 18-inch classic foam finger shape, this model fits well for the vast majority of people and includes a soft, breathable foam. This model also comes in 11 different foam finger colors to match your favorite team and is cheap enough to buy multiple.

What you should consider: Some who bought this foam finger said it was a little bit smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foam finger for sporting events for the money

Fun Express 12-Pack of Mini Foam Fingers For Sporting Events and Pep Rallies

What you need to know: If you’re hoping to be extra funny with your foam finger, this 12-pack of mini foam fingers is a great pick for anyone and won’t impede the use of your hand.

What you’ll love: These foam fingers are affordable for offering 12, 5-inch foam fingers that are sure to get a laugh. Each of the six colors offered comes with two different foam fingers, and they each display the text “We’re #1” on the front.

What you should consider: This mini foam finger pack comes in assorted colors, though some buyers had to search this company’s stock for multipacks of one color instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FX 18-Inch Number One Foam Finger For Sporting Events

What you need to know: Another full-size unit, this 18-inch foam finger is another great choice, featuring the words “We’re #1” on both sides, and coming in six different colors.

What you’ll love: This 18-inch foam finger comes at a reasonable price and features a simple take on the classic foam finger look, which is great for sports games, school events and other locations. This foam finger can also be purchased in purple, black, yellow, blue, green and red.

What you should consider: Some buyers complained that the listing’s photo shows two different foam fingers, although the pack only comes with one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

