Many people gravitate toward the chic aesthetic and performance of Lululemon workout gear, but not everyone can afford it. Dupes in the clothing industry — and other industries, for that matter — are distinct from knock-offs. While dupes mimic the look and style of a particular luxury brand, they’re not counterfeits. The best dupes are made of good-quality materials and have minimal branding, so you can pretend they’re from somewhere else.

Hot trends in athletic wear for 2023

The athleisure trend continues to lead the industry with pieces designed for both exercise and everyday wear. From workout shirts you can wear with jeans to joggers for your morning run and doing errands, multifunctional gear is among the most popular.

This year, monochromatic outfits are trendy, especially in earth tones. Sports bras and cropped tanks paired with high-waisted pants are in. High-waisted pants make your legs appear longer and give you tummy coverage. While some prefer the look of skinny pants, wider legs are considered more fashionable these days.

Racerback designs, V-necks and crew necks continue to be popular cuts for workout tops. Mesh fabric is favored for its breathability and aesthetic appeal. Cute workout onesies and outfits reminiscent of the ’90s are also big this year.

What materials go into exercise gear?

Most affordable workout gear is made from cotton, polyester, spandex or a combination of these fabrics. Exercise clothing made of 100% cotton is ideal for daily wear and staying warm in lower temperatures. However, it isn’t effective for high-intensity workouts, since it doesn’t effectively wick away moisture. There is such a thing as moisture-wicking cotton, but this material also includes synthetic fibers.

Polyester and spandex combinations are among the top sellers for budget-friendly workout gear. Polyester is durable, lightweight, breathable and fast-drying, making it suitable for high-intensity workouts including running and interval training. Spandex is highly flexible and good for workouts that require more range of motion, such as yoga and Pilates.

Tips for buying workout gear

If you’d rather skip the gym bag, pay attention to clothing with zippered or slip pockets for your phone, wallet and keys. Otherwise, you can go with an athletic belt bag or arm band for holding your phone. For comfort and convenience, you have the choice between zippered and pull-on designs, as well as drawstrings on pants for a better fit.

Safety is another key consideration. Those who plan on exercising at night should prioritize gear with reflective elements that enhance visibility. Look for long-sleeve shirts or sweaters with thumbholes to protect your palms if you’re lifting weights or working out on rough surfaces.

Exercise gear comes in what seems like limitless colors and patterns. Some prefer to blend in at the gym with a plain black or gray ensemble, while others like to stand out with bright displays of color. Keep in mind that black clothing absorbs the most heat from the sun, while white, yellow, gray and red will keep you cooler during outdoor workouts.

Top Lululemon dupes for women

Yogalicious Women’s Ultra Soft Full-Zip Yoga Jacket

This zippered jacket has an attractive slimming effect. It features 86% polyester and 14% spandex fabric, side pockets and a reflective safety logo. The lightweight jacket comes in 36 colors.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

This exercise shirt features a fashionable crewneck. The short-sleeve knit shirt contains 94% polyester and 6% spandex. It comes in 36 colors with the choice between a single shirt or a two-pack.

The Gym People Women’s Sports Bra

This versatile sports bra doubles as a cropped workout tank. It offers solid coverage with a subtle V-neck, removable padded cups and a racerback design. The fabric is made from 80% polyamide and 20% spandex with 24 color options.

Heathyoga Women’s Yoga Pants

These flattering high-rise pants offer excellent tummy control. They’re made of 75% polyester and 25% spandex fabric. The workout leggings boast two spacious outer pockets that can hold a smartphone, and a tiny inner pocket for storing small objects like a key fob. The yoga pants come in 19 colors and patterns.

BMJL Women’s Athletic Shorts

These high-waisted athletic shorts provide great tummy coverage. The shorts have comfortable built-in underwear and a side pocket that’s convenient for storing your phone. The 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric comes in 35 colors.

Top Lululemon dupes for men

Amazon Essentials Men’s Tech Stretch Long-Sleeve Hooded T-Shirt

You can get a good sweat going with this long-sleeve T-shirt. The hooded workout shirt contains 88% polyester and 12% spandex fabric. It’s available in eight colors.

Russell Athletic Men’s Dri-Power Cotton Blend Tee

This exercise T-shirt has built-in odor control and UPF 30+ to protect against the sun. It features a 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend with 23 colors to choose from.

Babioboa Men’s 2-Pack Workout Tank Tops

This crewneck tank is designed for bodybuilding, but that shouldn’t stop you from using it for other workouts. The slim-fit muscle tank contains 95% polyester and 5% spandex. It’s available as a two-pack in 20 colors.

The Gym People Men’s Fleece Joggers

These fleece-lined joggers are made for light exercise and everyday use. The cozy 95% cotton, 5% spandex blend is great for lounging around. The pants have a stylish tapered leg, two side pockets and six color options.

Leidowei Men’s Workout Running Shorts

These exercise shorts stand out for their built-in compression that improves circulation and speeds muscle recovery. The outer mesh fabric contains 95% polyester and 5% spandex, offers more breathability and comes in 20 colors. The athletic shorts have two side pockets, a reflective back pocket for visibility during night workouts and a phone pocket built into the compression layer.

