Which Nike football cleats are best?

Football players require lots of equipment, but you should start with a solid pair of shoes before anything else. Having reliable cleats is crucial for safety and performance, no matter your position.

Nike manufactures some of the best football cleats that offer plenty of comfort and traction necessary for moving quickly on the field. For example, the Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 Men’s Football Cleats are a popular choice, thanks to their durable build, sleek design and ankle cuff for added support.

What to know before you buy Nike football cleats

Size and fit

Your football cleats should fit you comfortably with a bit of wiggle room in the toe box. If your cleats are too tight, you may get sore feet or develop blisters on your heel after a while. Many have a thin shape and build, making them awkward or uncomfortable for those with wide feet, but some styles are available in wide-foot options.

Position

If you play a skill position on offense that requires agility, such as running back or wide receiver, your cleats should be lightweight to run as fast as possible, and the same applies if you’re a defensive back and need to keep up with those players. Stability is more important if you’re a linebacker or a lineman on either side of the ball since you’ll be making physical contact with other players more often.

Cleat ankle cut

There are three football cleat cut styles: low-cut, mid-cut and high-cut. They refer to how high up the ankle the shoe extends. Low-cut shoes are lightweight and let you move fast, but they don’t provide the same ankle support as mid-cut and high-cut cleats.

Skill position players such as running backs, wide receivers and defensive usually prefer low-cut shoes to let them move with quickness and agility. Mid-cut and high-cut shoes are more suitable for tight ends, linebackers or linemen since they provide superior stability and support needed for blocking and tackling.

What to look for in quality Nike football cleats

Molded vs. detachable cleats

Quality Nike cleats have either molded or detachable cleats. Molded cleats have studs fused to the bottom plate and are great for playing on various surfaces. Detachable cleats require more maintenance, but they’re convenient if a stud becomes damaged since you can replace it easily instead of buying new shoes. With detachable studs, you can use short studs to play on dry turf surfaces, while long studs are better for traction on wet grass surfaces.

Durability

Football cleats take a lot of punishment, so It’s crucial to have a durable pair. The upper should be made using synthetic leather, and some shoes have overlays for added durability. Also, the upper should provide some ventilation to help you dry and cool as you play.

Color

Football cleats often come in many colors, so if you’re looking for training shoes, you can choose a color that matches your taste and style. For wearing during games, it’s advisable to wear cleats that complement the rest of your uniform or that are similar to your school or club’s colors.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike football cleats

You can get a reliable pair of cleats for $50-$100, but if you want something more durable, you can expect to pay up to $200.

Nike football cleats FAQ

What’s the difference between baseball and football cleats?

A. Football and baseball cleats look similar, but football cleats are usually heavier. Baseball cleats don’t need to be as durable, and unlike football cleats, the studs can be made of metal since there’s minimal risk of injuring other players.

Are turf rubber-bottom shoes suitable for wearing during games?

Rubber-bottom cleats are usually more lightweight and provide solid traction on various surfaces. However, they're not as durable as traditional football cleats with spikes

What are the best Nike football cleats to buy?

Top Nike football cleats

Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 Men’s Football Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats have a high-quality construction and offer elite performance on the field.

What you’ll love: Instead of a traditional plate, these cleats have an internal chassis for support and flexibility. They have several studs on the bottom for superior traction, and the lightweight upper has a durable overlay. There’s also a breathable ankle cuff for extra ankle support.

What you should consider: They’re more suitable for those who play offensive and defensive skill positions than for linemen.

Top Nike football cleats for the money

Nike Men’s Alpha Menace Varsity 2 Football Cleat

What you need to know: These cleats have a classic look and prioritize functionality, making them suitable for players of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: They’re made with synthetic leather and have a wedge midsole in the heel for added comfort. Each shoe has 12 lightweight studs for superior traction on grass and turf, and the heel tab makes it easier to slip them on and off.

What you should consider: They run small and aren’t available in half sizes. Also, some customers report that the ankle straps don’t stay secure during play.

Worth checking out

Nike Men’s Alpha Menace Pro 2 Mid Football Cleats

What you need to know: These shoes are as comfortable as they are durable, so you can always play your hardest without worrying about wear and tear.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a hard-shell bottom plate with several spike studs for increased traction that let you perform lateral movements with agility. The midsole has phylon foam that conforms to your foot shape and increases responsiveness, and they’re available in 12 stylish colors.

What you should consider: They have a thin build and fit, making them unsuitable for those with wide feet.

