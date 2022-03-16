Which heeled combat boots are best?

Combat boots are one of the most iconic styles in footwear history, and they bridged the gap between function and fashion in the 20th century. They’re now available as heeled styles, which means — once again — that combat boots have reached new heights.

While heeled combat boots retain the style’s traditional aesthetic, many variations incorporate different textiles, embellishments, colors or lace styles. The INC International Concepts Samira Lace-Up Bootie is a leading embellished style that features black-on-black rhinestones and a contrasting midsole.

What to know before you buy heeled combat boots

How tall are heeled combat boots?

Traditional combat boots, including iconic Dr. Martens styles, feature lug soles with approximately 1-inch heels. While heeled combat boots also have lug soles, their heels measure between 2 to 4 inches. There are some styles with taller heels, but they’re harder to find. The few styles that exist are rarely distinguished as combat boots because the taller heel is often accompanied with thicker outsoles. Instead, they’re often categorized as platform boots.

How to wear heeled combat boots

Heeled combat boots are quite versatile and coordinate with an array of outfits. To some extent, they’re wardrobe staples.

Form-fitting bottoms: Heeled combat boots provide balance to outfits that incorporate skinny jeans and leggings.

Cropped bottoms, including wide-leg styles, are frequently paired with heeled combat boots to create more edgy looks. Short skirts: Mini skirts are often worn with heeled combat boots, particularly in punk rock-inspired outfits.

What to look for in quality heeled combat boots

Materials

Heeled combat boots are made with synthetic or natural materials, and some styles incorporate both. They vary the most in terms of durability, protection and construction quality.

Synthetic styles are typically made with faux leather or suede, vinyl, polyurethane or polyester. Because these materials are inexpensive, they’re often seen in affordable and midrange heeled combat boots. Many synthetic styles are water-repellent. However, they’re not very warm and won’t last as long as natural materials.

Natural materials, namely leather and suede, are seen on midrange and high-end heeled combat boots. Not only do they have a fine aesthetic, but they’re also durable enough to withstand several seasons of use. Unlike synthetic materials, leather and suede are breathable because they’re porous. They’re not, however, suitable to wear in wet weather unless they’re treated with water-repellent products.

Shaft

The upper part of a boot is referred to as the shaft. Not only does it protect the calf, but it also provides ankle support in the form of a semi-rigid panel. Depending on the style, heeled combat boots have shafts between 4 and 12 inches. Generally speaking, the higher the shaft, the more eyelets the style has — which means more laces.

Comfort features

Although heeled combat boots are fashion styles, that doesn’t mean they won’t have comfort features. Cushioned footbeds and heels, which minimize shock and fatigue, are present in many styles. Certain boots have cushioned shafts to reduce friction against the calves. There are also a few styles with wide-cut toe boxes to leave ample room to wiggle toes and wear thick socks.

How much you can expect to spend on heeled combat boots

Lightweight heeled combat boots cost $60 and below, but more durable styles made with premium materials cost between $75–$200. Designer heeled combat boots, including new or trending styles, range from $225-$450.

Heeled combat boots FAQ

How should I store heeled combat boots?

A. Heeled combat boots can be stored upright or inside their original box. If you store the boots in your closet, use dehumidifying products to prevent mold growth. Place silica gel packets inside boots, or install a mini dehumidifier toward the bottom of the closet.

What is the best color for heeled combat boots?

A. If you’re looking for a versatile pair, choose black heeled combat boots. Other neutral colors include dark brown, beige, taupe or olive. On the other hand, if you prefer statement-making boots, especially if you frequently wear solid basics, opt for styles in bold colors or patterns.

What are the best heeled combat boots to buy?

Top heeled combat boots

INC International Concepts Samira Lace-Up Bootie

What you need to know: This pair features dainty black-on-black rhinestones to offset the style’s signature lug outsole.

What you’ll love: The 2.5-inch block heel is comfortable enough for prolonged walking. The boot has a thin fabric lining that leaves room for insoles or thick socks. The rhinestones add pizzazz, but they don’t overpower the boot.

What you should consider: The toe box and shaft are somewhat stiff, so you’ll need to break them in.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top heeled combat boots for the money

Soda Malia Combat Boot

What you need to know: Although it’s budget-friendly, this style doesn’t compromise on comfort or visual appeal.

What you’ll love: Besides classic eyelets, the boot has a long zipper that makes it easy to put on and remove. It’s all-black with understated metal accents, which makes it easy to coordinate accessories in any finish. The padded insole absorbs shock.

What you should consider: Various parts of the boot are prone to creasing, such as the instep and shaft.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sonoma Goods for Life High Heel Combat Boot

What you need to know: A contemporary option, this heeled combat boot is available in a few patterns and materials.

What you’ll love: It runs true to size, but there is enough room for thick socks. The outsole and block heel are durable and stable. Thanks to a memory foam footbed, the boot is suitable for long periods of walking and standing.

What you should consider: The shaft rubs against the calf because it’s fairly rigid.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

