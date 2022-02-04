Best kitten heel boot

Kitten heels gained popularity in the 1950s as a "trainer" heel for girls getting accustomed to wearing high-heeled shoes.

Which kitten heel boots are best?

A good kitten heel is the perfect compromise between practicality and functionality when you’re buying a stylish new boot. The kitten heel is short enough to make walking a breeze even for those who don’t often wear heels, but sleek and elegant enough to add a little extra something to your look. For a top-quality kitten heel boot that won’t let you down, check out the Clarks Women’s Linvale Sea Ankle Boot 2 UK.

What to know before you buy a kitten heel boot

The fit of the boot and the quality of the heel are everything. Boots come in a variety of shapes and styles as well as an array of different materials. A fashion boot such as this isn’t going to be like a hiking boot, so it might not be as durable or weatherproof as other boots in your collection.

Decide on a boot or bootie

The difference between a boot and a bootie is in how high up on the leg the boot reaches. A boot might go halfway up the calf or to the knee while a bootie is usually between the calf and the ankle. Both styles can come in a kitten heel, so it depends on the fit you’re looking for and what you find most comfortable. A bootie can be easier to find a perfect fit for as it does not require a good fit in the calf area like a knee-high boot does.

Choose zip-up, lace-up or pull-over

Fashion boots come with all types of closures, so it’s important to consider what will work best for you. Zip-up and pull-over closures tend to be the most practical for getting the boot on and off, but a lace-up boot can provide a more customized fit as well as stylistic detailing. If you want the look of a lace-up without the fuss, some fashion boots have laces up the front but use a zipper for actual function.

Protecting the boot from the weather

A fashion boot is designed to look good, but sometimes that comes at the cost of durability. Some fashionable looking boots are made to withstand the elements but others are primarily decorative, so you should take your environment into consideration when choosing your boot. If you’re worried about wearing boots without protection, consider getting a water-repellent shoe spray that will provide an extra layer of security and help protect the boot over time.

What to look for in a quality kitten heel boot

It’s easy to see a boot and fall in love with the look of it, but take into consideration the craftsmanship and the pricing. If you’re paying more, you want a boot that will last. Here are the key areas to inspect closely when shopping for a heeled boot.

A reliable heel

The most common negative review for kitten heel boots is that the heel shredded and/or fell apart after a short period of time. Read reviews and see how the heel of the boot you want holds up with regular use.

Color that won’t fade

A low-quality boot might come in a vibrant color that fades quickly or even in a color that stains your clothes. You’ll want a boot that retains both its color and the integrity of its material after multiple wears.

Cushioned sole

A cushioned sole can have a huge impact on your feet. Look for a boot with padding and support in the sole to prevent your feet from hurting every time you put it on.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitten heel boot

Pricing for a good pair of kitten heel boots is between $25-$150.

Kitten heel boot FAQ

How high is a kitten heel?

A. A kitten heel is rather skinny and usually measures between 1 and 2 inches, though some kitten heels can go up to 2.75 inches.

What is a wrapped heel?

A. When a heel is wrapped, the outer material (suede, faux suede and so on) carries to the heel, wrapping around it to match. Some heels are unwrapped, exposing the material the heel is made from, such as plastic or metal.

What’s the best kitten heel boot to buy?

Top kitten heel boot

Clarks Women’s Linvale Sea Ankle Boot 2 UK

What you need to know: This faux suede ankle boot comes in five colors and a wide array of sizes with a rubber sole, zipper closure and a 2.2-inch wrapped heel with a pointed toe.

What you’ll love: The boot is well made and comfortable. The lining is of good quality and there is a cushioned foot bed with padding for the sole. It comes in a wide array of sizes, including half sizes and wide sizes.

What you should consider: It can run a little small and/or narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitten heel boot for the money

Wild Diva Women’s Fashion Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

What you need to know: Available in black or taupe faux suede, this knee-high boot features a heel-to-calf zipper closure, a 2.25-inch wrapped heel and a pointed toe.

What you’ll love: This boot is stylish and comfortable with good overall height. It is very soft to the touch and easy to pull on and off. It comes in half sizes.

What you should consider: The zipper does not run all the way to the top of the boot and the heel is not as sturdy as it could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sam Edelman Women’s Kadison Ankle Boot

What you need to know: This leather ankle boot comes in three colors with a “V” cutout design at the ankle, a zipper closure, and a 1.5-inch wrapped heel.

What you’ll love: The boot is comfortable and made from quality materials. It runs pretty true to size and the colors are bold and stylish.

What you should consider: Half sizes are available but wide-width sizes are very limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.