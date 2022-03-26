How do you stay warm at kids’ sports games?

Although spring has sprung, there are still cold mornings and chilly days — including some during your kid’s sports games. Instead of shivering on the sidelines, invest in products that keep you toasty warm while you’re cheering for a winning score.

Staying warm at chilly spring sports games goes beyond bundling up in your winter coat. From dressing in cozy layers to using electric hand warmers, there’s a broad range of high- and low-tech solutions to warm you up during the spring chill.

What to know about staying warm at your kid’s outdoor sports games

What products keep you warm in cold weather?

When it comes to staying warm in chilly weather, the first products that come to mind are usually coats and mittens. While they undoubtedly help, they’re only part of your spectator get-up.

Keeping your head warm is one way to keep the chill at bay. Knitted beanies, earmuffs, balaclavas and neck gaiters all protect your head or neck from cold air. Layers: Dressing in layers traps body heat, and it prevents cold air from entering. Thermal underwear is a popular option, followed by fleece vests, heavyweight hoodies and fleece-lined leggings.

Dressing in layers traps body heat, and it prevents cold air from entering. Thermal underwear is a popular option, followed by fleece vests, heavyweight hoodies and fleece-lined leggings. Electric devices: Electric hand warmers, coats, socks and seat cushions deliver continuous heat. Many of them have rechargeable batteries that offer up to 8 hours of warmth.

Electric hand warmers, coats, socks and seat cushions deliver continuous heat. Many of them have rechargeable batteries that offer up to 8 hours of warmth. Camping essentials: Cold-weather camping gear, ranging from packable blankets to 0-degree sleeping bags, come in handy on chilly mornings. Most of these items roll up into compact bundles, making them easy to transport across fields or stadiums.

What is a stadium blanket?

Stadium blankets are thin yet warm blankets with at least a couple of insulated layers, such as fleece, cotton batting or sometimes down. They’re typically oversized so you can wrap them around your legs or body — or share them with someone next to you. Many stadium blankets are also windproof, meaning their materials are woven tightly enough to keep out cold drafts.

How long do hand warmers stay warm?

Hand warmers remain one of the most popular outdoor cold-weather essentials. Not only do they deliver concentrated heat to hands, but they’re also small enough to slip into boots, pockets or scarves. Classic hand warmers heat up when they’re shaken, and they stay warm for up to 25 minutes. There’s also a growing number of rechargeable hand warmers that offer anywhere from 2-4 hours of continuous heat.

Best products to stay warm at your kid’s sports games

The North Face Sierra Long Down Parka

If your old winter coat isn’t cutting it for chilly morning games, this long parka is a smart upgrade. It keeps you warm with 600-fill recycled waterfowl down and windproof hood. Best of all, it’s available in three spring colors.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

ActionHeat Wool Rechargeable Heated Socks

These knee-high heated socks, available in three sizes, keep feet and shins warm for up to 6 hours. They have a remote control so you can turn socks off and on as needed.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Crestline Knit Headband

If you’d like to keep your ears warm, take a look at this Adidas headband. The chunky knit style has a full fleece lining that holds onto body warmth, and it comes in a few fun colors.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

OutdoorEssentials Touch Screen Gloves

Say goodbye to chilly hands with these texting gloves, which keep hands warm in temperatures as cold as 40 degrees. Palms and fingers have silicone dots for a better grip on phones and steering wheels.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece

A toasty middle layer, such as this bestselling Columbia fleece, keeps your torso warm without the bulk of heavyweight hoodies or sweatshirts. It has a tall, mock-turtle collar that seals out cold air, and it comes in dozens of bright colors.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Northeast Products Therm-A-Seat Insulated Cushion

A stadium and outdoor favorite, this thermal cushion retains and reflects body heat. It’s affordable and easily packable, which means you can buy one for all your kid’s sideline supporters.

Sold by Amazon

Brawntide Outdoor Windproof Blanket

The versatile stadium blanket holds up to all elements because it’s waterproof, windproof and even sandproof. When it’s time to pack up after the game, you can stuff the blanket inside the carry case and sling it over your shoulder.

Sold by Amazon

ThermaJane Ultra Soft Thermal Long Johns Set

Look no further for a budget-friendly base layer set. This popular thermal underwear set is made with ultrasoft, four-way fabric. The material, a polyester and Spandex blend, also has odor-trapping and wick-away properties.

Sold by Amazon

