What are the best Lego Mario sets?

After being announced in 2018, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” now has an official trailer and a star-studded cast, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and more A-list celebs. While the Italian plumber in his red jumpsuit stirs up nostalgic feelings, this movie also draws in new fans who are impatiently waiting for the release in April 2023. If you want to move away from Mario games and bring out your creative side, check out these Lego Mario sets to pass the time until the movie hits theaters.

In this article: Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course, Lego Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set and Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser Toy Set.

What to know about Lego Mario sets

How to get the Lego Mario character

Since Mario is the main character in The Super Mario Bros., most people probably want a Lego Mario character to play with or display. However, Lego Mario is only available in the Mario Starter Course set. So, if you’re considering a beginner set to start out with, that may be a good choice.

The best age for Lego Mario sets

While some may consider Lego sets to be a kid’s toy, there are actually a ton of sets for all ages. For example, some Lego Mario sets have a starting age of 6, while others are designed for adults and have a recommended age of 18 and up. So, whether you want to play with Legos or display them, there’s a set for you.

Considerations when choosing a Lego set

Age recommendation

Before purchasing a Lego set, be sure to check the recommended age level. Sets generally increase in difficulty with more pieces. For example, Lego Duplo sets have around 20 pieces are ideal for 2 years and older, while other sets contain 3,000 pieces and are designed for 18 and older. Lego City sets are suitable starting at four years old, while Lego Friends begin at around 6 years old. It’s essential to stick with the recommended age level so children don’t get disappointed if they can’t complete it or are bored if it’s too easy.

Playability

Are you interested in playing with the Lego set or displaying it in a case or on a shelf? The interactive sets are ideal for those who want to have fun with their Lego set, while the collectible-style sets would make an excellent display.

Best Lego Mario Sets

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course

Since it’s the only set with a Mario character and the age recommendation is 6 and older, this set is an excellent choice for beginners or those looking to collect Lego Mario. Plus, Mario has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly that display over 100 unique instant reactions.

Lego Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set

In addition to Peach’s highly detailed castle, this set also comes with five additional figures, including Toadette, Bowser, Ludwig, a Goomba and a bob-omb. The throne room also features a slider platform that spins the wall to reveal Bowser and a trigger to flip him over. It comes with 1,216 pieces in total.

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser Toy Set

Lego Mario sets aren’t just for kids. This one contains over 2,000 pieces and is recommended for ages 18 and up. While Bowser makes a great piece for any display shelf, it’s also an interactive set. Bowser is completely posable with a button to control his head and neck, and he shoots a fireball out of his mouth.

Lego Super Mario Character Packs

This pack is the most affordable option, and it’s ideal for adding new characters to any other set. Each pack contains a mystery character with an action tag that ages 6 and up should have no trouble doing independently. Get a ton of sets to collect all the characters.

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Building Kit

Older teenagers and adults will love this classic Super Mario 64 video game-style set. It comes with 10 micro figures, including Mario, Princess Peach, Yoshi and more. The block opens to reveal four unique Super Mario 64 levels, such as Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Land.

Lego Nintendo Entertainment System Building Kit

Bring back all the nostalgic memories with this 1980s-style television and classic Nintendo Entertainment System. Plus, it’s completely interactive and perfect for ages 18 and up. The TV features a scene from the classic Super Mario Bros. video game, and Lego Mario will react to the enemies, power-ups and obstacles by playing him in the top slot.

Lego Super Mario Mario’s House And Yoshi Expansion Set

This set features 205 pieces and is suitable for ages 6 and up. As an expansion set, it’s recommended to pair with the Mario starter course and features a Mario house with a super star block and a Luigi figurine. Lego Mario can sleep in the hammock, talk, defeat Goomba and help earn digital coins.

Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set

Those who are Bowser super fans will love this boss battle expansion set that has over 1,000 pieces. There are a ton of interactive features, including a rotating and shaking platform to get Bowser off the bridge. It also comes with Bowser, Dry Bones, Boo and Lava Bubble figures.

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

This Luigi starter course comes with 280 pieces and is recommended for ages 6 and up. The Luigi Lego features a color sensor and LED screen to display reactions to movement and a speaker that plays classic songs from the video game. It also comes with Pink Yoshi, Boom Boom and Bone Goomba figures.

Lego Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set

Getting this expansion set is the perfect way to add new levels to the starter course. It has 393 pieces and is recommended for ages eight and up. To play, you must get your character to dodge the thwomp while riding down the sliding platform. It can be combined and rearranged with starter sets in multiple ways.

