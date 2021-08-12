Hobby & Collectibles

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Sistersville General Hospital part of Health System cyber attack
Top Stories
Trinity Health System to require all employees to be COVID-19 vaccinated
Bill could end child bride destination in U.S. state
Woman injured after being hit by metal object from roller coaster, Cedar Point confirms
Video
Ohio woman sought protective order against MLB pitcher; Report
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Edison Wildcats: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Top Stories
Pirates seek first win at Dodger Stadium in five years
JOK shines in Browns’ debut, team awaits results on Wilson
Adames scores twice as Brewers take series from Pirates, 2-1
Steelers land their man, acquire playmaking LB Schobert
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Close
You have been added to WTRF 7News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WTRF 7News Alerts
SIGN UP
Hobby & Collectibles
Best trading card sleeves
Best Fingerlings
Best baseball cards
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Child’s body found in Ohio pond
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Sistersville General Hospital part of Health System cyber attack
Trinity Health System to require all employees to be COVID-19 vaccinated
Woman injured after being hit by metal object from roller coaster, Cedar Point confirms
Video
Ohio woman sought protective order against MLB pitcher; Report
Child’s body found in Ohio pond
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News