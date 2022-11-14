A set of eight Spongebob characters tell you all you need to know about the wacky characters who live in Bikini Bottom.

Which Spongebob toy is best?

“Spongebob Squarepants” began as an animated TV series about the adventures of Spongebob and his friends in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom. The television show inspired two spin-off series, three feature films, and a series of video games.

Spongebob is a yellow sea sponge who lives in a pineapple. He has a pet sea snail named Gary who meows like a cat. If you’re looking for a Spongebob figure that talks, consider Alpha Group Spongebob Squarepants Stretchpants Figure.

What to know before you buy a Spongebob toy

Spongebob toy categories

There are hundreds of different Spongebob toys. Here are just a few of the categories:

Figures: Action figures, plush toys, charm beads, and more are also made by Lego and Funko Pop!

Party games: Choose from cartoon jigsaw puzzles, Spongebob Trivial Pursuit, and coloring books for all ages.

Cars: There are many Spongebob vehicles, including Hot Wheels, car sets, remote control vehicles, monster trucks, and road race sets.

Playsets: Spongebob playsets feature Bikini Bottom, building kits, magnetic drawing boards, and even a Spongebog Rubik's Cube.

Active toys: Talking Spongebob, DJ Squarepants, and push pop bubble sensory toys are all made for interactive play.

What to look for in a quality Spongebob toy

Characters in Bikini Bottom

Spongebob Squarepants: Spongebob is a big yellow rectangular sponge. He has buck teeth, big eyes and a very friendly nature. Spongebob works as a highly-skilled fry cook at the Krusty Krab restaurant. Spongebob's dream in life is to earn a boating license, but he never does.

Patrick Star: Patrick is a friendly pink starfish who is overweight and naive. He has a pointy head and red dots everywhere. Patrick is very immature, lazy, dim-witted and prone to temper tantrums. Patrick is Spongebob's best friend and is the close neighbor who lives under a large brown rock at 120 Conch Street. Patrick's only furnishings are a chair, a lamp and a TV.

Squidward Tentacles: In spite of his name, Squidward is a pale green octopus who lives in one of the Aku Aku heads from Easter Island. When he walks, the suction cups on his tentacles stick to the floor. Squidward lives on the other side of Spongebob's house from Patrick. Squidward works with Spongebob at the Krusty Krab where he hates his job as a cashier. He is ill-tempered, selfish and miserable.

The Krusty Krab: This fast food restaurant is the most popular eatery in Bikini Bottom. It's famous for its Krabby Patty, burgers made from a top-secret recipe. The restaurant looks as if it was made from an old abandoned lobster trap.

Mr. Krabs: Eugene H. Krabs owns the Krusty Krab restaurant where Spongebob and Squidward work. Eugene is a red crab who lives in a hollow anchor with his daughter Pearl. He's short and wide, with tall eye stalks and large claws. Eugene is referred to by most of the citizens of Bikini Bottom as Mr. Krabs. Krabs is greedy, cheap and obsessed with wealth.

Pearl Krabs: Pearl is a teenage whale who is said to have taken after her secret and unseen mother. She attends the Bikini Bottom High School where she is the tallest student of all and the pep squad's best cheerleader.

Sandy Cheeks: Sandra Jennifer Olivia "Sandy" Cheeks is a thrill-seeking squirrel from Texas. She lives in the only place in Bikini Bottom that's filled with air instead of water. Sandy is a scientist who built her own underwater diving suit. Sandy has a strong competitive streak and a high opinion of herself but is almost always kind to Spongebob.

Gary the Snail: Garold Wilson, Jr. is Spongebob's pet sea snail. Gary has a pink shell and big round eyes on long stalks. He lives with Bob in the pineapple house at 124 Conch Street. Gary is a domesticated house pet that has all the mannerisms of a house cat and meows like one, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spongebob toy

Many small Spongebob toys and figures cost $10-$20. Cars and building kits range from $10-$30 and playsets cost from $40-$60.

Spongebob toy FAQ

Who is Mrs. Puff?

A. Mrs. Poppy Puff owns and operates her own boat driving school. She is a large pufferfish who wears a sailor’s uniform. Mrs. Puff and Spongebob are on an endless quest to get him a driver’s license but never succeed. As a result of Spongebob’s recklessness, Mrs. Puff has ended up in the hospital and in jail.

Why is the Krusty Krab restaurant so popular?

A. The Krusty Krab Krabby Patties are meatless burgers made from seaweed and underwater vegetables. They’re so popular that other Bikini Bottom restaurants try to steal the top-secret recipe.

What’s the best Spongebob toy to buy?

Top Spongebob toy

Alpha Group Spongebob Squarepants Stretchpants Figure

What you need to know: Hear Spongebob say 30 different silly things as you stretch his arms and legs.

What you’ll love: Pull an arm or leg of this durable rubber figure and hear Spongebob say “Spongercize, now that’s a stretch!” and “Keep going, keep going â€” now that was too far!” This Spongebob toy is great for Spongebob fans ages 4 and older.

What you should consider: The two AA batteries are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spongebob toy for the money

Alpha Group Spongebob Squarepants Masterpiece Memes Imaginaaation Spongebob

What you need to know: This Spongebob toy captures the iconic “imaginaaation” joke from the cartoon series and is best for older kids who get it.

What you’ll love: Hoppin’ clams! This 8-inch tall figure is artfully sculpted and painted. Choose memes from Imaginaaation Spongebob, Handsome Squidward, Surprised Patrick and more.

What you should consider: Collect the set one by one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Imaginext Spongebob Krusty Krab Kastle

What you need to know: The famous Krusty Krab Kastle transforms into a castle with secret passages, a trap door and a jail cell.

What you’ll love: Play alongside Spongebob and Plankton and use the spatula launcher to flip the two Krabby Patties into the air. This Spongebob toy comes with a table and chairs, net and a bottle of the Krabby Patty secret formula.

What you should consider: Some think a Squidward character would be better than Plankton.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

