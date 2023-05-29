CLAYSVILLE, PA (WTRF) – Around 42 million Americans are travelling for Memorial Day Weekend, and traffic is one of the many worries of those on the roadways.

Chad Banter is from Southeast Pennsylvania and made his way to Indiana for the Indy 500 on Sunday.

From a traveler’s perspective, Chad says using technology to his advantage was his biggest help besides the nice weather.

”We were using Waze on the way out, and I heard there was an accident in 70 going through Columbus, Ohio, and it took me a different route, but it all worked out, and I didn’t get stuck in any traffic so far. It’s just fun traveling with family as long as they’re not hungry and the dogs are behaving, It’s a lot of fun. I mean, especially if the weather’s good. It’s no fun to travel when the weather is miserable.” Chad Banter – Memorial Day Weekend Traveler

He has another 5-hour drive back home but says that the stops through the Ohio Valley along the way brought good food, music, and fun.

If you find yourself travelling like Chad on a holiday weekend – take advantage of the stops along the way!