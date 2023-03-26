A tiny island is seen near Helsinki in the Gulf of Finland. (Getty Images)

(WJW/NEXSTAR) – Looking for a free getaway, or maybe even one that you could earn money while taking? Several countries across the globe are dishing out incentives to bring in new tourism in 2023.

Right now, the people of Finland (or rather, their legendary happiness) have inspired a promotion that would allow 10 lucky Americans to visit the country for free.

In celebration of Finns being named the happiest people on the planet in the 2023 World Happiness Report for a sixth consecutive year, Visit Finland is inviting 10 foreigners to visit for free this June. Offering a four-day masterclass in how to find your inner-Finn, the organization is paying for travel to the all-inclusive Kuru Resort.

There are only a few stipulations, too: You must be willing to come with an open mind, you must be OK being filmed during the event, and must be able to speak some English, according to Visit Finland.

“Finnish happiness is a skill. A skill that can be taught. Now we want to share our secrets to leading a balanced life on the quirky side,” Visit Finland explains.

Those who are interested in applying can start the process right here. After completing a social media challenge, winners will be notified in May.

Money for visiting

Finland isn’t the only country offering incentives for visiting. Here’s a few other places and what they’ve got up for grabs.