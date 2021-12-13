The time to book a holiday trip is….right this minute!

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – After two years of COVID precautions, it may seem that people still won’t be traveling in massive numbers this holiday season.

However, that would be wrong.

Experts say there’s a lot of pent-up desire to travel again, and bookings are going through the roof.

In Wheeling, Bill Bryson, owner of Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel, said if you plan to fly anywhere for Christmas—whether to Grandmother’s house or to the beach—the time to book a flight is now.

It’s late. It is late to book Christmas travel. However, there are places you can go. If you are a little bit flexible, that’s even better. It’s too late to ask if we can get you a cheap flight. The question is, can we get you a flight at all! Then let’s see what we can do with the price, how to keep that down. So don’t wait. Bill Bryson, Owner, Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel

He said if you want to head for an exotic destination, there are actually still some air charter seats available on Christmas Day to Riviera Maya and to Punta Cana.

They also have two cruises lined up—one in January and one in February—and there are still some seats available.