What are the best stocking stuffers for travelers?

Purchasing a stocking stuffer for the special traveler in your life can be fun yet tricky. The best gifts for those who are constantly on the go are small, efficient and add to the excitement of the journey. Items such as zero-waste toiletries or headphone holders can be specific to the traveler while providing maximum convenience.

When purchasing a stocking stuffer for travelers, consider how it will contribute to the organization of their travels, when it will be used, how many times it can be used and if it will fit inside the stocking or meet airline regulations.

What to consider before buying stocking stuffers for travelers

Organization

When purchasing a stocking stuffer for the traveler in your life, consider a gift that keeps packing and organization while traveling convenient. A gift that adds to clutter will only slow your traveler down. A gift that can be used time and again will ease the process of traveling and allow for greater focus on the experience at hand.

Efficiency

A good stocking stuffer for a traveler will be able to be used many times throughout their travels. For example, a sleep mask and a portable charger are gifts that can be continually used when traveling. Gifts that are efficient can also be used for future travels. Before purchasing a stocking stuffer, consider how many times it will be used and its future purpose and value.

Size

The stocking stuffers that you purchase for those who love to travel will come in various sizes. When purchasing an item for someone who loves to travel, consider researching airline restrictions or choosing a gift that will be space-efficient. A smaller item that is multipurpose and contributes to organization will likely be the better choice compared with an item that is large and takes up a lot of space. As a general rule of thumb, consider purchasing a gift that will fit into the stocking with other gifts, rather than one that will take up the whole space or stick out of the stocking.

Cost of stocking stuffers for travelers

Stocking stuffers will cost anywhere from $5-$50, depending on the size and function of the product that is purchased. Smaller products will be between $5-$20, while larger products will cost anywhere from $30-$50.

Stocking stuffers for travelers FAQ

What’s a good stocking stuffer for a frequent flyer? Or someone who enjoys road trips?

A. There are many different kinds of travelers. Some prefer to travel on road trips, while others fly to faraway destinations. Consider what type of travel your gift recipient prefers before choosing a stocking stuffer for them. Also keep in mind that there are many restrictions on what passengers can bring aboard a plane.

What size is the average stocking?

A. The average stocking is 20 inches long. When purchasing a stocking stuffer for a travel, consider a gift that fits within this length as well as weight limits of airlines. A gift that fits comfortably inside of a stocking will also be a good size for a travel item that will pack conveniently.

Best stocking stuffers for travelers

Set of Two PU Leather Business Card Holders

These faux leather luggage tags feature a durable strap and sturdy buckle for security. The strap is adjustable and secures quickly to the handle. These luggage cards allow you to personalize your luggage with either your personal information or a business card.

Beetlemax Antiplastic Zero Waste Kit

This zero-waste travel kit is perfect for those who like to travel sustainably. It features two reusable bamboo straws, a cleaning brush and a travel cotton bag. This set also includes reusable cotton swabs. Everything included in this kit is biodegradable, BPA-free and vegan.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger

When fully charged, this portable charger can charge a phone six times and a tablet twice. It features high-speed charging with three USB output ports and can charge three devices simultaneously. This charger charges devices two times faster than other portable chargers. The wall charger for this item is not included, and a full charge of the charger takes six hours.

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask

This satin sleep mask doesn’t absorb moisture from your skin, helping it to stay hydrated while you sleep for a more youthful complexion. The satin-covered strap protects hair from elastic, friction, tangling and damage. The skin feels softer after use, and satin is naturally cool against the skin.

Sun Company TempaComp Ball Compass and Thermometer Carabiner

This product features two styles of compasses. Look directly down on the top of the compass to view general orientation cardinal points. Hold the compass up to your eye level and view a larger side card for “direction-of-travel” compass. The thermometer is easy to read, and the device provides a clip for on-the-go usage. It comes with a split ring so you can attach to your zipper and use it as a zipper pull or attach to a keychain for convenient use.

ElfRhino Cord Organizer Earbuds Holder

This earbud organizer is made of high-quality silicone material for durability. The metallic snap design allows easy opening and closing, releasing your earphone cord untangled within seconds. It keeps your cords neatly tied and is small enough to fit easily in pockets, purses or bags.

