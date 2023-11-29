Embarking on a journey should be fun and exciting, not a hassle. If you’re always searching for new, useful products that make life a little easier, you should know about Lusso Gear and its exceptional travel products that make traveling safer, simpler, and more enjoyable.

From a versatile travel tray cover with a patented design to a durable and water-resistant car seat protector, Lusso Gear’s product lineup effortlessly exemplifies the perfect synergy of form meets function, where stylish designs harmonize seamlessly with practical features to redefine the travel experience. Lucky for you, these four Lusso Gear products are currently on sale on Amazon, offering you a chance to elevate your travel experience at a fantastic value. Here are some reasons you should add them to your cart, stat!

Designed for use on planes, trains, buses, or any mode of transit with a tray table, this cover is a versatile accessory that serves as a kid’s lap desk, tablet holder, activity area, and even a food catcher. We all know airline tray tables can be gross. With the Lusso Gear Tray Table Cover, you can just slide it directly atop the tray without the hassle of fishing out disinfectant wipes or spray from your bag.

Weighing approximately 3 pounds, the tray table cover is both practical and durable, ensuring it meets travel demands. You can pick from five unique designs, including airplanes, dinosaurs, mermaids, unicorns, or just classic black. After use, the tray table cover rolls up for easy storage.

Its touch-sensitive tablet holder has dual audio access points, providing entertainment options for siblings or childhood friends sharing a tablet or tray. We also appreciate that it features an adjustable play area that lets you snap its corners together or apart, creating a customizable space for various purposes, whether it’s keeping crumbs at bay, containing toys, or maximizing tray space fully.

Guard your car seats against wear and tear with the Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector. Ideal for kids’ booster seats, this protector ensures your leather or fabric seats stay free from imprints, scratches, or tears.

Crafted from eco-friendly vegan leather and Oxford cloth, the seat protector features eight layers of protection, resisting water and offering sturdy defense for the longevity of your seats. Enjoy the convenience of adjustable straps, allowing you to customize the fit under car seats of various shapes and sizes. The protector works seamlessly in the front and rear of the car, offering comprehensive coverage.

Rounding out its features are two mesh pockets at the bottom of the protector, providing extra storage for your child’s toys, pet accessories, wipes, or other travel essentials.

The protector comes in multiple colors to match your vehicle’s interior: black (with red stitching), brown, tan, and gray.

Take control of clutter with the Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer—a foldable backseat automobile holder offering extra storage for any car in seconds.

What we like most about the Lusso Gear organizer is that it packs plenty of pockets. With two spacious main bag areas, a secure rear zipper pocket, four built-in cup holders, and two additional front-facing mesh pockets, this organizer keeps your car interior, console, or child’s car seat organized and clutter-free.

It’s equipped with two handles that make it simple to collect all your items (let’s be honest, your child’s stuff) and carry them inside quickly and easily. The organizer is well-made, sturdy, and ingeniously folds flat when it’s not in use. We’re confident it will withstand rough use from kids and will hold up over time.

This between-the-seat car organizer and catcher keeps all your necessities close at hand. Crafted from vegan leather and oxford cloth, this organizer is long-lasting and completely waterproof. It is designed to fit seat gaps between 0.5 to 2 inches and offers a versatile solution for keeping essentials within reach.

Adjustable spacers and foam wedges allow you to customize the fit for a stable, secure organizer between your seats. The gap filler also catches loose items that often fall between gaps, like change, sunglasses, and French fries (no judgment!)

The accessory comes in three colorways to perfectly match your vehicle’s interior and conveniently comes in a two-pack, so the driver and a passenger can keep essentials close by.

Why Choose Lusso Gear?

Lusso Gear products seamlessly work together to enhance your travel experience. Combined, they offer a comprehensive solution for organized travel. A lifetime warranty and money-back guarantee also back them, so rest assured they will last.

Overall, Lusso Gear’s products are meticulously designed accessories that seamlessly blend convenience with functionality. From the playful versatility of the Kids Tray Table Cover to the protective durability of the Car Seat Protector, the organizational prowess of the Car Seat Organizer, and the easy access the 2-in-1 Car Seat Gap Organizer provides, each product plays a vital role in elevating your travels without breaking the bank.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brandon Carte writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.