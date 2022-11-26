PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – It’s no secret this is the busiest travel week of the year, but that doesn’t end when you get to your destination. You still have to come back.

That’s why this Sunday will probably be the most travel-packed day of the week.

At the Pittsburgh International Airport, they tell flyers to give themselves plenty of time to get through security, maybe even more than when they left.

Sunday will be our busiest day of the year thus far with traffic about 20% higher than it is on the average day. Right behind that is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, so that’s going to be our two busiest travel days of the year thus far in terms of seats on airplanes coming to and from the airport. Matt Neistein, Manager for Public Affairs, Pittsburgh International Airport

AAA predicts about 55-million Americans have hit the road this week, so they’ll all most likely be returning home on Sunday to start the new week.

It is very important that you just take your time. The busiest times on Sunday is gonna be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., so if you can drive outside those times that’s best. Tiffany Stanley, Spokesperson, AAA East Central

Nationally, TSA officials said holiday travel numbers are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

So, as with when you left for Thanksgiving, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be on time.