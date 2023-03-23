WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Video games have been around since the 70’s, but have come leaps and bounds since the days of Atari and Magnavox Odyssey. There are many different consoles to choose from but most will argue that the two most popular are the newest Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sonys’ Playstation5, both setting sales records for their companies.

Both consoles have been in stores for almost two years, but getting your hands on them can take some patience. With a release date of November 10, 2022 for the Xbox Series X and November 12, 2022 for the Playstation5 gamers had decisions to make.

Both consoles offer not only a gaming experience but act as entertainment hub as well, both having powerful 4K Blu-ray players and sound quality. Each console also offers a solid state hard drive and powerful processors, making game loading time a fraction of what it used to be. The graphics are similar as well, both give the consoles a realistic visual feel that is much more demanding than that of older machines.

With both consoles offering powerful gaming speeds and amazing graphics it can come down to what each company offers with these amazing consoles.

The Xbox Series X comes from Microsoft comes with Game Pass, a Netflix-like program for games. Game Pass is a monthly subscription that gives gamers hundreds of games to choose from for as low as $14.99 a month, but different tiers offer better advantages. The Game Pass Ultimate offers hundreds of games, not only on the Xbox console, but players can use their laptops and smartphones as well. It gives you access to both Xbox and PC games offered by Microsoft.

Playstation5 isn’t out of the game, though. They offer an exclusive DualSense controller, that has a built-in speaker and that is not available with Xbox. This can take gamers to an even deeper level of immersion in their gaming experience. Also unique to the Playstation5 are features like quick resume, which stores the exact place you stopped, and lets you swap between games without lengthy load times. This is a great feature for shared consoles. Playstation5 also offers many exclusive games, only available to the Playstation franchise.

Both consoles come with a hefty price tag, each ranging around $500. With the price of each being similar it comes down to hardware, and extras that each console offers. Xbox comes with an amazing library of past and present games for a low monthly fee, but Playstation offers exclusives for some of the most coveted games.

A review from Insider says that Playstion5 wins the debate, but we’d love to hear your thoughts. Are you an Xbox lover and Playstation fanatic, and which game made you a gamer?