If you notice your dog is resource-guarding with food or a person, get a trainer immediately. These behaviors should be addressed and not encouraged.

What is the best Royal Canin dog food?

Royal Canin is a high-quality dog food brand popular in many countries all over the world, thanks to its trustworthy ingredients and formulated blends made to fit your dog’s nutritional needs. Royal Canin has food made exactly for your pooch no matter what size, breed, or stage of life it’s in. If you have a purebred dog, Royal Canin has many breed-specific blends to boost your dog’s particular attributes.

How often should I feed my dog?

Your dog’s age and size will determine its feeding schedule. However, other factors can affect your dog’s appetite. Your dog’s activity level, breed, and relationship with food also play a role. Pay attention to your dog’s food behaviors to understand its needs throughout the stages of its life.

For example, puppies should have food measured and distributed three or four times a day. The amount of food and frequency of feeding changes often as they grow into full-sized adult dogs. Continue to check the amount you’re feeding your growing puppy to ensure they are getting enough but not overeating.

Adult dogs with a regular amount of activity can have their food distributed twice a day, about 12 hours apart in the morning and at night.

Small dogs: Small dogs should be consuming 1 to 1 1/2 cups of food every day.

Small dogs should be consuming 1 to 1 1/2 cups of food every day. Medium dogs: Medium-sized dogs eat 2 cups to 2 2/3 cups of food a day.

Medium-sized dogs eat 2 cups to 2 2/3 cups of food a day. Large dogs: Large dogs can eat 2 4/5 cups to 3 cups per day.

How to feed a new dog

If you have a new dog, there is an opportunity for bonding during feeding times. New dogs can be fed with dry food in portions out of your hand. You should measure out what is needed in its daily diet and scoop some in your hand throughout the day. Feeding your dog lets them learn to trust you. It also helps puppies learn not to nip and to be delicate when eating from your hand.

Best puppy food

A starter kit for puppies begins with getting it the right food. Your puppy’s diet should be carefully considered and monitored to avoid infections or viruses. The breed can also factor into the nutrient combination it needs. For mixed breeds, ask a vet to help you determine the projected size of your puppy as an adult to ensure it is fed the appropriate amount.

Top dry food for small puppies

Royal Canin Small Puppy

This puppy blend is for small breed puppies with a likely adult size of 9 to 22 pounds. The kibble is smaller and meant for tiny mouths.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dry food for medium puppies

Royal Canin Medium Puppy

This blend is for puppies up to a year old with a projected adult size of 23 to 55 pounds. It provides the nutrition for the high-energy needs of a medium-sized dog.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dry food for large puppies

Royal Canin Large Puppy

This food is made for large puppy breeds with an adult weight of 56 to 100 pounds. It is designed to encourage proper chewing to ensure good digestion.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best adult dog food

Adult dogs need a diet appropriate for their age and size to ensure a healthy, long life. Royal Canin offers food for adults from small to large dogs and also formulates product lines for specific breeds. Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Poodles and Chihuahuas are just a few of the breeds with specialized food blends.

Top dry food for small adults

Royal Canin Small Adult

This is a special blend of dry dog food meant for small dogs. It is specifically made for dogs from 10 months to eight years old that weigh 9 to 22 pounds.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dry food for medium adults

Royal Canin Medium Adult

This kibble for medium breeds ages 1 to 7 is designed to encourage chewing and improve digestion.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dry food for large adults

Royal Canin Large Adult

This dry food is designed for large breeds from 15 months to 5 years old. The blend encourages the specific needs of larger dogs by providing optimal digestion, joint and bone health.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dry food for special breeds

Royal Canin Golden Retriever

This food specially designed for the Golden Retriever breed, but there are numerous specific dog foods for other purebred dogs. The Golden Retriever blend supports health and weight management with nutrients to also encourage a glossy coat.

Sold by Amazon

Best wet food

Royal Canin has great wet food with special blends for puppies, adult dogs, and mature dogs. The food comes in either canned or bagged and boxed packaging. Wet food can sometimes be used as a way to encourage finicky dogs to eat or just to spoil your pooch. It can also benefit dogs with sensitive teeth or delicate stomachs.

Top wet food for puppies

Royal Canin Starter for Mother and Babydog

This is a wet food for young puppies and the mothers during pregnancy. It is used for weaning through 2 months old when starting your puppy on dog food.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top wet food for adults

Royal Canin Mature Adult

Mature adult dogs require a specialized diet to ensure easy digestion. It is formulated for dogs at least five years or older.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best health specific food

The Royal Canin brand covers all of your dog’s health needs, as well. If your vet diagnoses your dog with an ailment or advises you to feed your dog a specific formula, Royal Canin has a style of food for it. Royal Canin has quality foods formulated for weight control, other gastrointestinal issues, and more.

Top food for weight control

Royal Canin Weight Care Medium

This blend is designed to encourage the metabolism and the energy level of a medium sized dog. The brand also offers special weight management blends for other sizes of dogs.

Sold by Amazon

Top food for gastrointestinal maintenance

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal

This blend is for dogs with a delicate digestion system, designed for easy digestion and to boost intestinal health.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.