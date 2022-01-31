This drone has super-high ratings — here’s what I found when taking it for a spin

The DJI Air 2S helps keep airspace safe through Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, which picks up flight locations so you can keep the drone out of the way of helicopters and planes.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve embraced my skills as an amateur iPhone photographer to capture scenic shots of my home state, New Jersey. Perspective, however, is rather limited on foot, which is why I decided to see whether I could expand my horizons — in more than one way — with the DJI Air 2S drone.

The powerhouse Air 2S features next-level filming technology, such as MasterShots and FocusTrack. It has a growing number of stellar ratings, so last year, I decided to test it myself. Here’s what happened when I took the DJI Air 2S drone for a spin to get a bird’s-eye view of the Garden State.

What is the DJI Air 2S drone?

The DJI Air 2S is a photography drone equipped with high-end filming technology. Instead of simply taking pictures and shooting video like other drones, it promises cinematic experiences by putting memories in motion in 5.4K HD.

Although I used it mostly for casual filming, I could immediately see how the Air 2S would lend itself to real estate and travel photography, content creation and STEM education.

How the DJI Air 2S drone works

MasterShots

One of the Air 2S drone’s most popular features, MasterShots, performs 10 maneuvers around subjects to generate full-fledged mini films. I had fun trying it in locations I thought I knew well, including the nearest park. After viewing the mini film, however, I realized there was plenty more to discover there, from a hidden beaver dam to a geocaching site.

FocusTrack

FocusTrack makes it simple to follow moving subjects, which appealed to me because I also have a budding interest in bird watching. The DJI Air 2S captured birds in flight, including the occasional game of tag between blue jays. The image quality is remarkably crisp, and in particular, it picks up the complexities of color in birds.

Environment sensing

The DJI Air 2S is one of few drones with an important built-in safeguard: environment sensing. It’s aware of its surroundings thanks to APAS 4.0, whose algorithms help the drone avoid obstacles, such as trees. For a beginning drone-user like me, I was less stressed knowing I had help avoiding crashes that could inflict serious damage on the drone.

What you need to know before purchasing the DJI Air 2S drone

Before you buy (and fly) a DJI Air 2S drone, make sure you brush up on all the laws: federal, state and local. The drone also needs to be registered with the FAA, which costs $5 and lasts 3 years. In addition, you’ll need to pass The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST) and obtain a certificate of training.

The Air 2S has an average battery life of around 30 minutes on a full charge. It’s worth investing in additional battery packs, especially if you intend to use the drone for longer filming periods. Otherwise, you’ll need to charge each battery for 90 minutes before you can use it again.

If you’re a true beginner, MasterShots is a user-friendly feature. The DJI Air 2S handles most of the maneuvering and navigation, which means you can enjoy great shots while you learn to pilot the drone.

Where to buy the DJI Air 2S drone

The DJI Air 2S drone is available at Amazon for $999. If you want to invest in accessories, such as extra batteries or smart controllers, DJI also offers Air 2S bundle packs that range from $1,299-$1,749.

