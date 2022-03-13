Soda’s potential is largely untapped. The sparkling beverage has a magical feel on your tongue and offers great flavor, but it isn’t the healthiest option. From time to time, manufacturers try to reinvent the beverage to either make it sound more healthy, like Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, or more exciting, like Starlight, a space-inspired Coca-Cola. However, few companies disrupt the industry to the point of actually making soda that is good for you. Olipop is on a mission to do exactly that.

What is an Olipop soda?

Olipop is a celebrity-backed, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, paleo- and keto-friendly beverage that supports digestive health with prebiotics, fiber and botanical extracts. It contains no preservatives or artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Olipop is available direct-to-consumer via Amazon. You can also purchase it in select stores and chains around the country.

What are prebiotics?

Your gut is filled with beneficial bacteria that help with digestion. These bacteria are called probiotics. To thrive, probiotics require a special form of nutrients. These nutrients are called prebiotics. To have a healthy digestive tract, you need both probiotics and prebiotics in your diet.

Is an Olipop soda good for you?

Olipop has beneficial properties, but whether something is “good for you” varies from person to person and situation to situation. For example, salt is essential for the body to function properly, but some individuals have a sensitivity to salt, which makes it a balancing act to be considered healthy or harmful.

Each can of Olipop contains prebiotics, soluble fiber and botanical extracts. It also has 9 grams of dietary fiber and 2-5 grams of sugar. The beverage is sweetened with cassava syrup, fruit juice, and Stevia with each serving containing 45 calories (or fewer). For most people, these are good things, but the company still suggests checking with your primary health care provider before adding Olipop to your diet — especially children and people who are pregnant or nursing.

Which celebrities have backed Olipop?

For any startup to succeed, it needs backers. Olipop’s $30 million in series B funding didn’t just come from entrepreneurs, it also sourced beverage industry veterans and celebrities. Some of the most noteworthy celebrities include Camila Cabello, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow, Logic, all three Jonas Brothers and more.

Olipop offerings

Olipop Sampler

This ultimate variety pack gives you two cans each of Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer, Strawberry Vanilla, Orange Squeeze, Cherry Vanilla and Ginger Lemon.

Sold by Amazon

Olipop Pink Pops

If you are a fan of the company’s fruity offerings, this is a solid choice. You get six cans of Strawberry Vanilla and six cans of Cherry Vanilla.

Sold by Amazon

Olipop Vintage Cola

This old-fashioned throwback has notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It is also infused with 50mg of green tea caffeine for a little pick-me-up.

Sold by Amazon

Olipop Classic Root Beer

Root Beer is a time-tested favorite. Olipop’s special recipe includes sweet birch extract, vanilla bean and burdock root. It pairs great with vanilla ice cream.

Sold by Amazon

Olipop Classic Grape

Olipop’s Classic Grape is so popular, it’s hard to keep in stock. The company’s subtle twist on the flavor includes a combination of real grape juice and lime, which seems to be a winner.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.