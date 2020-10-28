Michael Johnson: Athlete of the Week

HANNIBAL, OHIO (WTRF) – Our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week is River’s Michael Johnson. In the Pilots 49-13 win over Reedsville Eastern in the regional quarterfinals he caught five passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. While also returning a kick 85 yards for another score.

“We feel that we have one of the better backs in the valley also, said Coach Mike Flannery.”

Michael Johnson said how his speed and his team help him continue to put points on the board, “I’m fast so I just have to get open and the line helps out a lot cause they just give me a hole usually and that makes it a lot easier.”

Johnson and the rest of the Pilots will face Shadyside this Friday for a spot in the region 27 championship.