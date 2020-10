HANNIBAL, OHIO (WTRF) – The River Pilots took on the Waterford Wildcats, Brody Lollathin passed to Michael Johnson and he ran the ball in the end zone which gave the River Pilots the lead 7-0.

There was a defensive struggle for most of the game, but Waterford got on the board Jude Huffman with the catch in the end zone and that mad it a one point game 7-6 River Pilots.

River held on to their one point lead and won 7-6.