RIVER PILOTS- The program’s success starts at the top with head coach Mike Flannery who enters his 20th season as head coach, something he’s very proud of.

It means alot to me because I grew up here, my dad coached here we have coach Snively coming back here to help us out so it’s pretty traditional for a lot of people and were looking forward to this year. Mike Flannery- Head Coach

And for good reason, they return several key players from last year’s team, starting up with nearly their entire offensive line however they will start the year without Mason Randall and Marshall Bier who are both still recovering from injuries. You will see Brayden Strawn, along with sophomore Peyton Blue at center.

At quarterback, they return junior Kabel Isaly, who threw for just over two-thousand yards with 24 touchdowns as a sophomore with only three interceptions, earning second-team all-state. Coach Flannery says he has a lot of poise and patience to go along with his athleticism.

He will be without one of his leading receivers in Brody Lolithan, as he recovers from an injury; they hope to get him back soon. River Thompson, who had 49 catches a year ago, also returns. Other receivers include Colton Cisar, Madix Mazina, Cleeh Mitchell. Senior Ty Long, who missed last season due to injury, will carry the workload out of the backfield.

The veteran leadership goes a long way for coach Flannery.

It gives us confidence as coaches to get in a lot of stuff and have those guys perform it and they answer the call pretty well. Mike Flannery- Head Coach

Defensively the Pilots have some holes to fill, especially at the inside linebacker. Looking to fill those spots are Long and Blue along with Caden Johnson. Thompson is an outside linebacker.

Along the line, they have several players Hunter Dennis, Matt Greg, Cooper Cordery, Chase Hoskins, and Dominic Asturi. Travis Childers is another player who coach Flannery says will see time on either side of the ball. Look for Finn Bowers at the defensive end, and Lukas Dennis and the receivers will fill out the defensive backfield.

Got a great nucleas, number one they are good kids they don’t give us any problems as coaches we dont have to worry about what they are doing at night staying out of trouble and thats a reflection of their parents so it’s easy to coach kids like that. Mike Flannery- Head Coach

Flannery and the Pilots will open the season on the 18th at Marietta.