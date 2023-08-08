Entering his 21st season at the helm of the River program, Mike Flannery is proud of his team for the goals they accomplished last year and how they show up ready to go to work.

“Every coach just expects their kids to have a great attitude and I’m really blessed with that our kids have a great attitude got a great work ethic and I can’t ask anything more.” Mike Flannery

Flannery is also blessed with the return of several skill players from last year including senior quarterback Kabel Isaly who was first-team all-state as a junior. Also in the backfield they return seniors Finn Bowers and Kaden Johnson. With junior Lucas Dennis expected to see time at receiver and in the backfield. Senior Colton Cisar also returns as a receiver.

Along the line, they return several key players in seniors Matt Greg, Cooper Cordery,Dominic Asturi, Zeke Zola, and junior Peyton Blue and tight end. Islay thinks the offense can be just as strong as last year’s unit.

“Yes definately the whole backfields back me , Kaden, Finn Bowers thats a big thing for our wishbone and then sprrading out we still got guys coming up, Maddox Lucas and were going to have a good season.” Kabel Isaly

“We’ve got to protect the quarterback , we have a big line this year coming in got stronger in the weight room in the off season were just really big up front.” Matt Gregg

Just like on offense the defense also lost six starters, but they have a new coordinator in former Shadyside head coach Mark Holenka, who is also bringing a new scheme with him. Bowers is a key returner at the end and knows what they need him to do for success.

“Help contain and get sacks on the defense.” Finn Bowers

Mazina and Johnson will also be counted on at linebacker to help lead the way. The Pilots open their season on the 17th by hosting Colonel Crawford from North Robinson , Ohio.