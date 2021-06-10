Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Find Meth Lab; Arrest One Man
Hopedale man’s body found in pond
Do It For Babydog “Save A Life Change Your Life” WV Vaccine Lottery Named
Video
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Live
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Longtime Steelers broadcaster Ilkin retiring to fight ALS
Top Stories
Sacked: Browns All-Pro Garrett ‘retires’ from basketball
Pirates look for boost from Ke’Bryan Hayes in tilt vs. Marlins
Four Park Athletes Sign To Continue Their Careers In College
Video
Fox’s Home Run And Kelly’s Pitching Keep Park’s Softball Season Alive
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Save A Life Change Your Life
WV Vaccine Lottery: Do It For Babydog “Save A Life Change Your Life” Begins Friday
Video
WV Vaccine Lottery: Guns, Trucks, And Do It For Babydog
Video
Do It For Babydog: WV Vaccine Lottery Details
Video
WV Vaccine Lottery Named: Do It For Babydog ‘Save A Life, Change Your Life’
Video
Do It For Babydog “Save A Life Change Your Life” WV Vaccine Lottery Named
Video
June 10 2021 05:00 pm
More Save A Life Change Your Life Headlines
Do It For Babydog! Get Your Stickers For Preorder Here
Video
Babydog Justice Is Trending On Twitter
Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Gov. Justice to call special session of WV legislature and request $150m for road maintenance
Video
Do It For Babydog “Save A Life Change Your Life” WV Vaccine Lottery Named
Video
Anti-hair discrimination bill closer to being passed in West Virginia city
Video
They took on the NFL and won; 24-years of fighting football, concussions and permanent brain damage
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
What do you want to see in Bellaire?
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice to call special session of WV legislature and request $150m for road maintenance
Video
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Find Meth Lab; Arrest One Man
Video
Hopedale man’s body found in pond
Do It For Babydog! Get Your Stickers For Preorder Here
Video
Gov. Justice sues bank in latest twist for his biz
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News