Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
National Weather Service confirms Monday storm resulted in tornado in Marion County
VAXAMILLION: Winners for Week 4
Jeff Bezos petition made to deny him reentry into Earth
Marshall County man sentenced for firearms charge
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
The Highlander’s soccer players tested for COVID-19 ahead of game
Video
Top Stories
John Marshall advances to state tournament
Video
Central Falls In Region 1 Final
Video
Journeyman Espino pitches Nationals to sweep of Pirates
Steelers to lean on veterans, youth to fill secondary void
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Senior Salute: Emmaly Cole, Wheeling Park High School
Senior Salute
Posted:
Jun 16, 2021 / 09:52 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 16, 2021 / 09:52 PM EDT
Senior Salute: Emmaly Cole, Wheeling Park High School
video
The Highlander’s soccer players tested for COVID-19 ahead of game
Video
May the best board win! Restaurants go head-to-head to show off their Charcuterie Board skills.
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Help 7News support our area’s veterans in need
Video
'Sugar Daddy' Scam targets teenagers' bank accounts; what parents need to know
Video
Cost of lumber tumbles after record-high prices
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
The American Duchess river boat docks at Heritage Port
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
HELP4WV distributing free life-saving Naloxone
Video
Veterans Voices: William “Bill” Schwertfeger
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
The Highlander’s soccer players tested for COVID-19 ahead of game
Video
May the best board win! Restaurants go head-to-head to show off their Charcuterie Board skills.
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Help 7News support our area’s veterans in need
Video
'Sugar Daddy' Scam targets teenagers' bank accounts; what parents need to know
Video
Cost of lumber tumbles after record-high prices
Video
Trending Stories
The Highlander’s soccer players tested for COVID-19 ahead of game
Video
National Weather Service confirms Monday storm resulted in tornado in Marion County
May the best board win! Restaurants go head-to-head to show off their Charcuterie Board skills.
Video
Family And Friends Gather Together at the Firehouse To Remember Benwood’s Beloved Fire Chief, Mike Smith
Video
VAXAMILLION: Winners for Week 4
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News