A user performs a search Data is collected associated with that search Your ad is shown later based on the keyword search as they browse the web The user clicks through the ad and converts

Search Retargeting allows advertisers to target potential customers using site search bars on websites such as Pinterest, Wayfair, Cars.com, Overstock.com, etc. Using predetermined set of keywords, this tactic reaches users who have demonstrated an intent for a particular product and service.

*** Search Retargeting should not be confused with search engine marketing (SEM) which includes paid ad results within a search engine like Google, Yahoo and Bing.

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Search Engine Marketing generates paid search results for advertisers using specific search terms and phrases that people use in search engines like Google and Bing.