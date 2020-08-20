2020 High School Football Preview: Shadyside Tigers

Staying focused on a season that might not happen hasn’t been easy for the Tigers but Coach Holenka is confident that his offense is looking solid this season.

As far as the skill players, we got a lot of returners, as our line comes along and we are able to open the holes up, I think we’ll have a pretty good offensively football team Mark Holenka- Shadyside Head Coach

On offense, the Tigers return Junior QB, Rhys Francis who will be throwing the ball to star wide receivers, Mason Vanest and senior Jordan Joseph.

At running back the Tigers have depth. Shadyside returns key running back, junior Wyatt Reiman who was a stand out last season, along with experienced running back, Jacob Visnic.

And he may only be a freshman, but Mark Waggoner will be a running back contributing to the Tigers game. At tight end, senior, Ryan Florence will be someone to watch out for.

We are a multiple offenses. We do a lot of different things. We’ll come out and spread at times. We are still one of the dinosaurs around here. Mark Holenka- Shadyside Head Coach

The Tigers defense returns some key guys and Holenka is confident that if they work on a few things, the defense can get the job done this year.

Defensively, we have 7 out of the 11 starters back, we lose one on each level on the first, second, and third so we are experienced there but the people that we have to replace are worrisome because I’m not sure that we have the quality that we need in order to plug those holes up. In time, I hope they develop. Mark Holenka- Shadyside Head Coach

On the line, the Tigers boast senior Camdem Brown, senior Mason Geraud and junior Gage Joseph.

Our goal is to come out of the gates, if we don’t win them all, play as best we can, and let the chips fall as they may and hopefully, we are ready for the second season as well Mark Holenka- Shadyside Head Coach

Shadyside may be plugging some holes up, but one thing is always certain in Tiger Town.

Well, the team comradery is always good, you know the togetherness of a town this small, they live and wait for this time of the fall. Mark Holenka- Shadyside Head Coach

Shadyside kicks off their season on Friday, August 28th on the road against Martins Ferry.