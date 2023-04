BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–The Shadyside Tigers went head-to-head against the Monroe Central Seminoles on Tuesday.

In the second inning the Tigers secured a 4-3 lead.

G. Brown had 2 runs, 2 hits, and 3 RBIs.

B. Honeywell had 2 hits and her double brought two runners in. She also had 3 RBIs.

M. Violet had 1 hit and two RBIs.

Shadyside came out on top 8-6.