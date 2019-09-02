Shadyside named Quaker Steak and Lube Team of the Week

SHADYSIDE, OHIO- This week’s Quaker Steak and Lube team of the week goes to the Shadyside Tigers.

There was a lot of anticipation going into the Tiger’s season opener as they took on Martin’s Ferry for the first time in 90 years. Mason VanNest set the stage for the Tiger’s with a pick six early on, setting the pace for the game.

Wyatt Ryman rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore Reese Francis made his first varsity start at QB a memorable one with 184 yards passing, helping the Tigers cruise to a 33-7 win over Ferry at Fleming field.

Congratulations to the Shadyside Tigers, your team of the week!