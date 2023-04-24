WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The Shadyside Tigers and Toronto Red Knights went head-to-head in the Class AA OVAC softball semifinals on Monday.
The Tigers came out on top winning 10-6 and advancing to the championship game.
by: Ashley Kaiser
