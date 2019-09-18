Shadyside’s Francis; Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – he Shadyside Tigers got back on the winning side with a dominant 44-8 win over Magnolia as sophomore quarterback Rhys Francis led the attack with 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And for that performance he has been named our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Francis says his success has a lot to do with the culture surrounding the Tigers program. ” Everybody keeps each other up, we don’t really yell at each other or anything, work good as a family.”

Head coach Mark Holenka added ” Our concern was would he develop quick enough, because he has all the tools he has the physical ability it was just making sure he was ready between the ears and able to handle the adjustment. Rhys brings us a lot of balance and I think both helps each other out you know when we run the ball it helps Rhys and the receivers to get open and Rhys got a good core of receiver also, but it all starts up front with the offensive line.”

The Tigers face another big challenge this weekend when they visit Wheeling Central.