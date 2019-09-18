High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Shadyside’s Francis; Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week

Shadyside High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – he Shadyside Tigers got back on the winning side with a dominant 44-8 win over Magnolia as sophomore quarterback Rhys Francis led the attack with 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And for that performance he has been named our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Francis says his success has a lot to do with the culture surrounding the Tigers program. ” Everybody keeps each other up, we don’t really yell at each other or anything, work good as a family.”

Head coach Mark Holenka added ” Our concern was would he develop quick enough, because he has all the tools he has the physical ability it was just making sure he was ready between the ears and able to handle the adjustment. Rhys brings us a lot of balance and I think both helps each other out you know when we run the ball it helps Rhys and the receivers to get open and Rhys got a good core of receiver also, but it all starts up front with the offensive line.”

The Tigers face another big challenge this weekend when they visit Wheeling Central.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Previews

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More High School Football Previews

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More Weather News

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter