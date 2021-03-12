Tiger Town Says Goodbye To Caroline Peters

Shadyside, OH (WTRF)- After nearly 3 years in Wheeling, Caroline Peters is moving on to a new chapter in her life, and we will miss her greatly.



But we’re not the only ones.

Students from Shadyside High School couldn’t let Caroline leave the Ohio Valley without a proper send-off.



A huge group of Tigers gave her a massive surprise by gathering together to thank Caroline for the incredible work she’s done as part of our 7sports crew, and to tell her just how much she meant to them.

“It’s really upsetting because she’s one of the people that like, I want to do this. Because I was back and forth between teaching and being a sports reporter, and it was like, I have to do this with my life.” Kyle Quinn

“And it’s just really nice to have her at the games and support us and everything, and she will be missed.” Ryan Florence

“She just gave great coverage to all of us athletes, and really helped to just get the news out there and give us a lot of support.” Bryce Amos

“Her coverage of our sports teams has been fantastic. I run the Twitter account for our high school, and there’s been times where I’ve wanted to put something out and she’s already beaten me to it. So I just retweet her.” John Poilek

Caroline is a great reminder that if you send out good into the world, good things will come back to you.



Caroline, from all of us here at 7NEWS, it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work alongside you.

We wish you the best of luck out west, and we will miss you greatly.