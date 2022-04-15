Glen Dale, W, Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall was coming off a dramatic win against University. It led 7-1 in the top of the 6th but Rhys Francis his a 2 run home run to bring the Tigers within 4. Those would be his 2 RBI’s in the game.

It was a big inning for the Tigers. Bryce Amos smacked a 2 RBI single into left to make it 7-5. Amos finished with 2 RBI’s in the game.

In the top of the 7th, Florence came up with his first RBI and it was a big one to give Shadyside a late 8-7 lead. It rallied to win 9-7. Next up for the Monarchs is a home game against Central Catholic on Monday. The Tigers are at Barnesville on Monday.