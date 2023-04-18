WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights hosted the Shadyside Tigers on Wednesday.
The Tigers got ahead scoring three runs in the first inning.
T. Stottlemyer got the win from the mound.
Final score 6-3 Shadyside.
Ashley Kaiser
