Bellaire, OH. (WTRF) – Beginning in the 7th inning, Toronto’s Evan Wolter smacked one into left and drove an RBI to make it 6-3.

Another run scored thanks to a wild pitch from Bryce Amos. That made the game 7-3 and the Red Knights took an 8-3 lead into the bottom of the 7th.

Shadyside nearly avoided defeat in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Florence grounded one into first base and a run came in to make it 8-5. From there, the throw to first was wild and the Tigers trailed 8-6.

Shadyside trailed by 1 and Tyler Stottlemeyer was at the plate with the bases loaded. He popped it up to first base and Toronto held on 8-7.