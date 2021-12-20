Shadyside man arrested on Wheeling Island for felony drug charges

Shadyside

 A Shadyside man was jailed over the weekend after Wheeling Police discovered drugs in his possession.

Around 4:45 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, Wheeling Police were called to Wheeling Island Casino parking lot for a report of suspicious activity.

Police say they questioned the individual and investigated and utilized a K9 unit, which made a positive alert for narcotics in their vehicle.

Wheeling PD says they then detained the person involved and during a search of them, officers found several grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

As a result, police arrested Roy Carl Gavlik, 64 of Shadyside, Ohio.

He is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Gavlik was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and later arraigned by a magistrate judge.

