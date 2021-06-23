Vet Voices

Shadyside man charged in animal hoarding case

Shadyside

(WTRF)- A Shadyside man has man has been charged in an animal hoarding case.

–>Shadyside Property Has 90 Dogs Removed; Some Found Dead On Scene<–

Barry Johnson was charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty and second degree misdemeanor.

Johnson could get a max of 90 days in jail on each count and a $750 fee for each count.

No trial date has been set at this time. Johnson will be summoned to the Eastern division Court in front of Judge Trouten.

On May 15-17 almost 100 dogs were seized in Shadyside after reports of dogs being placed in 1 small room.

 Belmont County Animal Rescue League (BCARL), and the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said they found some dogs dead on the scene.

Johnson surrendered all the dogs, they are all being treated and are in an undisclosed shelter located near Columbus, Ohio.

