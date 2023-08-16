Mike Kernick took over the Shadyside program in early August of 2022, just after camp had opened which led both him and his staff playing catch up all year. Now with a full season under his belt, both the players and the coaches feel a lot more comfortable and are ready to get Shadyside Football back to where it belongs.

” Having the experience of a bunch of guys back from last year is a huge benefit and a huge help and our senior class is a great bunch of leaders. Anytime where you have a group of seniors where their leadership is that good that always makes things a lot easier and it’s nice to have.” Mike Kernick

“Theres a lot of tradition with it so losing isn’t acceptable thats why after a year like last year you know everybidy is frustrated you just get to work you come back up here you go as hard as you can everyday and you turn it around.” Colton Gorby

To try and turn it around the Tigers are blessed with a number of key returners starting with senior Ben Wach at quarterback and safety, senior Karl Tsoras at tailback and linebacker, the senior Booth twins Dylan and Nathan both at receiver and Dylan at corner and Nathan at D-End. Junior Cole Micker returns at receiver and linebacker, with senior Mark Waggoner at fullback and linebacker, fellow senior Hayden Keen will see time at fullback and defensive end.

Along the line, senior Colton Gorby returns tackle and middle linebacker. Junior Derrick Russell returns at center. and fellow junior Anthony Forgacs on the offensive and defensive line. Ian Westherson, Landon Prickett, Chris Stillion and Alex Olack will share time on the D-line. Juniors Kaden Nippert and Kaden Baker also figure in with the receivers and defensive backs while freshman Ace Nelson will work in at fullback and linebacker. Wach says he’s seen commitment and improvement.

” We’ve been working hard in the off season lifting, running and now that were able to hit it’s been going good.” Ben Wach

” The biggest foucs that we’ve tried to instill in these guys is being physical. You know we play a lot of bigger teams we play a lot of physical teams and we need to match their physicality wish is why we’ve really been pushing the weight room on those guys. “ Mike Kernick

The Tigers face their first test of the season when they host Martins Ferry on the 18th.