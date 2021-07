Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF) The State Route 7 Southbound lane is closed due to a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at 6:53 am in a work zone and damaged a barrier.

Officials say SB will open as soon as the damaged attenuator is replaced.

No one was injured in the crash.

